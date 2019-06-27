Register
18:08 GMT +327 June 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    The Critical Hour

    Democrats Face Off in First Debate: Who's The Best Matchup Against Trump In 2020?

    The Critical Hour
    Get short URL
    Wilmer Leon
    0 0 0

    On this episode of The Critical Hour, Dr. Wilmer Leon is joined by Bob Schlehuber, Sputnik news analyst; and Wayne Messam, American businessman and politician who has served as the mayor of Miramar, Florida, since 2015.

    The Democratic US presidential candidates hold their first debate Wednesday night in Miami. Ten of the candidates will take the stage this round, and 10 will be on the stage Thursday night. The debate will start at 9 p.m. Eastern Time and end at 11 p.m. The 10 candidates in this debate will have 60 seconds to answer questions and 30 seconds for rebuttals. There will be no opening statements, and each candidate will give a one-minute closing statement. The debate will be broken up into five segments with four commercial breaks. Will any new ground be broken over these two days? Will substantive policy ideas be presented?

    US President Donald Trump seems to be responding to news that former special counsel Robert Mueller will testify next month. On Tuesday, Trump tweeted simply, "Presidential Harassment!" Mueller is set to testify in public sessions of the House Judiciary and Intelligence Committees on July 17. Is this just taking us further down the rabbit hole, or will substantive information come from this testimony?

    Hundreds of Wayfair workers are walking off the job today to protest the company's decision to continue doing business with contractors operating migrant detention centers. Organizers with the group Wayfair Walkout are demanding the Boston-based furniture giant stop selling supplies to government facilities housing migrant children. In a letter, more than 500 employees called on the company's leadership to take a stand against what they called the "reprehensible practice of separating families."  

    White House senior adviser Jared Kushner said on Wednesday that the economic issues of the Israeli-Palestinian conflict were solvable, and he will put out a political plan when the time is right. “By bringing finance ministers and the business community, I was able to bring people who see this the way that I do. Which is it actually is a solvable problem economically ... We thought it was important to bring out the economic vision before the political vision ... because we need people to see what the future can look like,” he told reporters after a conference on the Trump administration’s $50 billion economic plan for Israeli-Palestinian peace. Is this really a dog and pony show with no pony?  

    GUESTS:

    Bob Schlehuber — Producer for By Any Means Necessary and Sputnik news analyst.

    Wayne Messam — American businessman and politician  who has served as the mayor of Miramar, Florida, since 2015.   

    Miko Peled — Israeli-American activist and author of "The General's Son: Journey of an Israeli in Palestine."  

    Abel Nunez — Executive director of the Central American Resource Center (CARECEN).  

    David Schultz — Professor of political science at Hamline University and author of "Presidential Swing States: Why Only Ten Matter." 

    Rodrigue Tremblay — Canadian economist, humanist and political figure. He is a professor emeritus of economics at the Université de Montréal. He specializes in macroeconomics, international trade, finance, and public finance. He is the author of several books on economics and politics.  

    We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com

    Tags:
    Robert Mueller, Jared Kushner, Palestine, Israel, Democratic Debate
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Nostalgic About Soviet Fashion: Stylish 'It Girls' of the USSR
    Twitter Fire
    Twitter Fire
    St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF)
    What You Need to Know About St. Petersburg International Economic Forum
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse