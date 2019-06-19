Trump Doubles Down On Deportation: Is This Posturing For Political Purposes?

On this episode of The Critical Hour, Dr. Wilmer Leon is joined by Carlos Castaneda, attorney at Garcia & Garcia; and Oscar Chacon, co‐founder and executive director of Alianza Americas, dedicated to improving the quality of life of Latino immigrant communities in the US, as well as of peoples throughout the Americas.

US President Donald Trump said in a tweet Monday night that US immigration agents are planning to make mass arrests starting “next week,” an apparent reference to a plan in preparation for months that aims to round up thousands of migrant parents and children in a blitz operation across major US cities. What does this mean going forward?

Facebook unveiled an ambitious plan on Tuesday to create an alternative financial system that relies on a cryptocurrency, which the company has been secretly working on for more than a year. This new global digital currency is backed by assets and supported by more than two dozen companies ranging from Visa and Mastercard to Lyft and Spotify, bringing the heft of the world’s largest social network to efforts to transform financial services. How concerned should we be in light of data privacy problems and other issues surrounding Facebook? Also, what are the implications of the social networking giant getting into finance?

The political party of Juan Guaido, Voluntad Popular (Popular Will), is the sixth largest political party in Venezuela. Popular Will is heavily financed by the United States Agency for International Development (USAID). Now, a recently exposed embezzlement scandal in Colombia risks to further alienate the party from the Venezuelan people. What’s going on with the US backed face of the coup to overthrow the democratically elected president of Venezuela, Nicolas Maduro?

GUESTS:

Carlos Castaneda — Attorney at Garcia & Garcia.

Oscar Chacon — Co‐founder and executive director of Alianza Americas, dedicated to improving the quality of life of Latino immigrant communities in the US, as well as of peoples throughout the Americas.

Sinclair Skinner — Co-founder of BitMari.com, a Pan-African bitcoin wallet.

Linwood Tauheed — Associate professor of economics at the University of Missouri-Kansas City.

Dan Cohen — Correspondent at RT America, filmmaker and director of "Killing Gaza" and writer for The Gray Zone Project.

