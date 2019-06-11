Register
13:21 GMT +3
11 June 2019
    The Critical Hour

    Is Russiagate the Same as Watergate? House Judiciary Still Mulling Over Mueller!

    The Critical Hour
    Wilmer Leon
    On this episode of The Critical Hour Dr. Wilmer Leon is joined by Linwood Tauheed, associate professor of economics at the University of Missouri-Kansas City; and Dr. Jack Rasmus, professor of economics at Saint Mary's College of California.

    Today House Democrats initiated their first hearings on special counsel Robert Mueller's report on alleged Russian election interference and ties to the Trump campaign, in a test of the party's strategy of building public support before possibly launching impeachment proceedings. They are also expected to take the momentous step of authorizing Congress to go to court to enforce subpoenas to President Trump's attorney general and the former White House counsel, setting up a clash that could also help redefine the relationship between the president and Congress. Today the House Judiciary Committee is hearing from John Dean, the Nixon White House counsel who pleaded guilty to obstruction of justice in the Watergate scandal, and former US attorneys as part of a hearing on the lessons of the Mueller report. We must ask the question again, are the Democrats overplaying their hand with these ongoing investigations or impeachment or no impeachment, are they doing the peoples work?

    Trump says tariffs on Mexico suspended indefinitely but according to Sen. Roy Blunt (R-MO), Trump's use of tariffs as a driving force in his negotiations with Mexico is also meant to be a message for China. In addition, he spoke about the forthcoming G20 meeting, stressing that if Chinese President Xi Jinping does not meet the US leader at the event, tariffs on $300 billion worth of Chinese goods will become immediately effective. Really, Trump thinks he can pressure Xi into meeting him at the G20? First, Trump is really boxing himself into a corner. Trump also mentioned Asian tech giant Huawei, emphasizing that it could be part of a trade agreement between Washington and Beijing. I thought Huawei was a security threat. How do you incorporate a security threat into your trade agreement?

    United Technologies and Raytheon say they are joining forces in one of the biggest mergers of the year. The companies are calling it a "merger of equals," with the new company being an equal combination of shares between the two companies. In an interview Monday, Trump voiced his concern about the merger that would create an aerospace and defense powerhouse, saying it could kill competition. "I'm a little concerned about United Technologies (UTX) and Raytheon (RTN)," the president said during a phone interview on CNBC's "Squawk Box." the military-industrial complex wasn't monopolized enough, we get another mega-company that will feed on taxpayers' money. What's the truth about the merger?

    GUESTS:

    Linwood Tauheed — Associate professor of economics at the University of Missouri-Kansas City.

    Dr. Jack Rasmus — Professor of economics at Saint Mary's College of California and author of "Central Bankers at the End of Their Ropes: Monetary Policy and the Coming Depression."

    Jack McCarthy — Freelance Journalist written for Counterpunch and other independent media outlets and former Center for Participant Education.

    Daniel Lazare — Journalist and author of three books: "The Frozen Republic," "The Velvet Coup" and "America's Undeclared War."

    Michael Welch — Host of the "Global Research News Hour" radio show.

    We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com

    United Technologies, Mueller Report, Russiagate, trade war, Watergate, tariffs, Huawei, Raytheon, Mexico, China
    Votre message a été envoyé!
