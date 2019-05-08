Register
13:50 GMT +308 May 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    The Critical Hour

    DC Fire Officials Fail to Enter Embassy as VP Pence Tries to Entice VZ Citizens

    The Critical Hour
    Get short URL
    Wilmer Leon
    0 0 0

    On this episode of The Critical Hour, Dr. Wilmer Leon is joined by Walter Smolarek, producer for Radio Sputnik's Loud & Clear; and Kevin Zeese, an editor at Popular Resistance.

    As protests continued at the Venezuelan Embassy in Washington, DC, fire marshals attempted to enter the building and remove the activists occupying the space. Meanwhile, US Vice President Mike Pence claims volatility in Venezuela is threatening the peace and security of the Western Hemisphere. During a speech at the State Department Tuesday, Pence said the struggle within Venezuela is a battle between dictatorship and democracy. He argued that embattled Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro must go and said the US will continue to stand with the people of Venezuela. The US recognizes opposition leader Juan Guaido as the legitimate leader of the South American nation.

    The US has deployed the aircraft carrier USS Abraham Lincoln, its strike group and bombers to the Middle East ahead of schedule to send a "clear and unmistakable message" to Iran. National Security Adviser John Bolton said the administration was acting "in response to a number of troubling and escalatory indications and warnings." Where did this so-called intelligence come from, and what does this mean?

    According to Ramin Mazaheri, chief correspondent in Paris for Press TV, "The French government has been forced to shamefully admit that they made totally false accusations that May Day Yellow Vest anti-government protesters tried to break into the Pitié Salpêtrière Hospital in order to 'attack,' 'assault' and 'steal.' Countless mainstream media are just as covered in ignominy for having repeated these untrue claims. I was right there when it happened, covering it for PressTV, so I witnessed exactly what transpired. In fact, I even gave a live interview at the exact time of the incident, just after 4 p.m. I don't have a copy of that for now, but I hope to get one soon." So what happened and why?

    General elections will be held in South Africa on May 8 to elect a new National Assembly and provincial legislatures in each province. They will be the sixth elections held since the end of apartheid in 1994 and will determine who will become the nation's next president. As South Africa prepares to head to the polls in the crucial general election on Wednesday, President Cyril Ramaphosa faces a stern challenge to restore waning faith in the African National Congress party, after more than a decade of rampant corruption and misrule.

    GUESTS:

    Walter Smolarek — Producer for Radio Sputnik's Loud & Clear.

    Kevin Zeese — Editor at Popular Resistance.

    Miko Peled — Israeli-American activist and author of "The General's Son: Journey of an Israeli in Palestine."

    Khusela Diko — Spokesperson for South African President Cyril Ramaphosa.

    Ramin Mazaheri — Chief correspondent in Paris for Press TV and author of "I'll Ruin Everything You Are: Ending Western Propaganda on Red China."

    We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com

    Tags:
    Ramaphosa, USS Abraham Lincoln, yellow vests, South African ruling African National Congress (ANC), Ramin Mazaheri, John Bolton, Mike Pence, South Africa, Venezuela
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Met Gala 2019: Outrageous Looks of 71st Fashion Extravaganza in New York
    Met Gala 2019: Outrageous Looks of 71st Fashion Extravaganza in New York
    Pompeo’s ‘Pressing Issues’
    Pompeo’s ‘Pressing Issues’
    Fire at Notre-Dame Cathedral
    Heart of Paris on Fire: Devastating Blaze in Notre Dame in Facts and Details
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse