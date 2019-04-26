Biden Enters Democratic Presidential Race: Will the Third Time Be the Charm?

Joe Biden joins the 2020 Democratic presidential race, becoming the 20th candidate in the race to the White House. The former vice president is a leading contender in his third bid for the presidency. How does this portend for the Democratic field? What does this do for the country? Biden is leading in the polls, and it isn't that close. Speaking of that polling: while Biden's numbers aren't spectacular, they're stronger than anyone else's in the field by some margin. In recent surveys, he's averaged 28 percent in national polls (ahead of Bernie Sanders' 20 percent) and 25 percent in Iowa polls (better than Sanders' 18 percent). And while New Hampshire, in Sanders' backyard, is a potential liability for Biden, South Carolina — populated with moderate Democrats and African Americans — is a potential strength.

The US measles outbreak has infected 695 people, the highest number since 2000. The outbreak has been linked to skepticism about vaccines and has led to extraordinary measures, including $1,000 fines and bans on unvaccinated children in public. The disease was declared eliminated in this country in 2000. The total has now surpassed the previous high of 667 set in 2014, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, and the virus has been detected in 22 states. Most cases are linked to a few large and apparently unrelated outbreaks. One is centered in Orthodox Jewish communities in New York City and its suburbs; that outbreak began in October and recently spread to Orthodox communities in Michigan. The other outbreak has occurred in Washington State. "The longer these outbreaks continue, the greater the chance measles will again get a sustained foothold in the United States," the CDC said in a statement.

Two months after a failed summit meeting with US President Donald Trump, North Korean leader Kim Jong Un met Thursday with President Vladimir Putin of Russia. What signals are being sent by both parties?

GUESTS:

Shermichael Singelton — Writer, political consultant and former CNN political commentator.

Dr. Niva Lubin-Johnson — President of the National Medical Association.

Mark Sleboda — International affairs and security analyst.

