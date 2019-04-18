Yemen War Resolution Vetoed, Continuing US Military Assistance

US President Donald Trump vetoed a resolution passed by Congress to end US military assistance in the war in Yemen. The veto — the second in Trump's presidency — was expected, and Congress lacks the votes to override it. But invoking the never-before-used War Powers Resolution was viewed as a milestone for lawmakers, who have shown a renewed willingness to assert their war-making authority after letting it atrophy for decades under presidents from both parties.

Trump said in a statement, "This resolution is an unnecessary, dangerous attempt to weaken my constitutional authorities, endangering the lives of American citizens and brave service members, both today and in the future." What does this mean going forward?

After 23 months, 500 search warrants, 2,300 subpoenas and a string of indictments, the results of the investigation by special counsel Robert Mueller will be made public on Thursday in a nearly 400-page report. What should we expect, and what does this mean going forward? Attorney General William Barr said last month in his report that the special counsel did not find that anyone associated with the Trump campaign worked with the Russian government to illegally influence the election. He also said there was insufficient evidence to say that Trump illegally obstructed justice.

What about the Democrats' apparent shift of focus here? House Speaker Nancy Pelosi was asked about the report, and her answer was that "people are concerned about their kitchen table issues." What? Kitchen table issues? After three years of Russiagate non-stop, all of a sudden she wants to talk about kitchen table issues? I thought Russiagate was the existential threat to our democracy! And as soon as she said it, MSNBC immediately changed their tune.

The man who stands accused of setting three African American churches on fire in the span of 10 days, St. Mary Baptist Church on March 26, Greater Union Baptist Church on April 2 and Mount Pleasant Baptist Church on April 4, has not only been charged with arson, but is facing three hate-crime charges, too. St. Landry Parish District Attorney Earl Taylor filed the charges against Holden Matthews on Monday.

For the fourth year in a row, the Southern Poverty Law Center, a civil rights organization that tracks hate groups, reports that hate and domestic extremism are rising in an unabated trend. The center found a 30 percent increase in US hate groups over the past four years and a 7 percent increase in hate groups in 2018 alone, according to the center's annual "Year in Hate and Extremism" report. The group designated 1,020 organizations as hate groups in 2018, the highest number in at least 20 years. What does this say about the rise of hate crimes in America?

GUESTS:

Elisabeth Myers — Editor-in-chief of Inside Arabia.

Greg Palast — Award-winning investigative reporter featured in The Guardian, Nation Magazine, Rolling Stone Magazine, BBC and other high profile media outlets. He covered Venezuela for The Guardian and BBC Television's "Newsnight." His BBC reports are the basis of his film, "The Assassination of Hugo Chavez."

Sr. Pastor O Jermaine Bego — Center Point Baptist Church.

Kenny Murdock — Director of Black Lives Matter PAC and vice president of the NAACP's Missouri chapter.

