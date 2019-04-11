Register
14:12 GMT +311 April 2019
    Barr Airs FBI Dirty Laundry, Claims 'There Was Spying' on Trump Campaign

    The Critical Hour
    Wilmer Leon
    On this episode of The Critical Hour, Dr. Wilmer Leon is joined by Dr. Anthony Monteiro, author, activist, DuBois Scholar and former professor in the African American Studies Department at Temple University.

    It's day two of questions for Attorney General William Barr. Barr testified Wednesday that he thinks "there was spying" on the Trump campaign. He later said that he defined "spying" as "unauthorized surveillance… I'm not saying improper surveillance occurred. I am looking into it." With the long history of FBI spying, it's interesting how representatives of the two political parties respond, depending upon the perceived political advantage. House Intelligence Committee Chair Adam Schiff (D-CA) said that Barr's words were motivated by political bias. "This type of partisan talking point may please Donald Trump, who rails against a 'deep state coup,' but it also strikes another destructive blow to our democratic institutions," Schiff said in a statement. On the other hand, Senator Lindsey Graham (R-SC) wants to get to the bottom of this.

    Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has won his fifth consecutive term, with nearly all of the votes counted. Earlier this evening Tel Aviv time, the rival Blue and White alliance led by Benny Gantz conceded the race, though ballots are still being sorted. After the final tally, it will be up to President Reuven Rivlin to choose the party leader he believes has the best chance of assembling a parliamentary majority. But Netanyahu's Likud Party has a strong numerical advantage in being able to form a governing coalition.

    WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange has been the subject of a sophisticated spying operation in the Ecuadorian embassy in London, where he has been holed up since 2012. WikiLeaks says video, audio, photographs, copies of private legal documents and even a medical report turned up in Spain, where a group threatened to start publishing the information unless they were paid 3 million euros. What's going on here?

    An image of a black hole has been revealed for the first time ever. The picture shows a bright halo of gas and dust, tracing the outline of a monster black hole. The images were taken in April 2017 by the Event Horizon Telescope, an international effort using eight linked radio observatories around the world. The black hole is about 55 million light-years away from Earth and is more massive than the sun. Black holes are collapsed stars whose gravity is so powerful that not even light can escape. Until now, images of black holes in space have been limited to simulations and illustrations. What does this signify, and how historic is it?

    GUESTS:

    Dr. Anthony Monteiro — Author, activist, DuBois Scholar and former professor in the African American Studies Department at Temple University.

    Nicole Roussell — Producer for Loud & Clear on Sputnik News.

    Jim Kavanagh — Political analyst and commentator and editor of The Polemicist.

    Dr. Willie Rockward — Chair and professor in the Department of Physics at Morgan State University. He also serves as the president of the National Society of Black Physicists.

    We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com

    Barr Testimony, black hole, FBI, Wikileaks, Gantz, Julian Assange, Benjamin Netanyahu
