After Mounting Pressure, Trump Forced To Ground Boeing 737 MAX 8 & 9 Jets

Boeing 737 MAX jetliners are no longer flying anywhere on the planet. US President Donald Trump ordered the immediate grounding of the jetliners on Wednesday, citing two deadly international crashes of the same models. Trump called the disasters "a terrible thing." The Federal Aviation Administration issued a statement Wednesday saying the decision to ground the aircraft is based on new data gathered at the site of the Ethiopian Airlines crash. The US move comes hours after Canada banned the Boeing 737 MAX from flying in that country.

Paul Manafort is being hit with state charges in New York that cannot be pardoned by President Trump. The indictment came moments after Manafort was sentenced to an additional three-and-a-half years in prison today in Washington, DC, in his second trial related to the Russia probe. Manafort could spend seven-and-a-half years behind bars after being found guilty in two separate cases related to Robert Mueller's probe.

British lawmakers voted no to leaving the European Union without a deal. Members of Parliament voted by 312 to 308 to reject leaving the EU without a formal withdrawal agreement. The new vote comes a day after Parliament overwhelmingly rejected the withdrawal agreement that Prime Minister Theresa May negotiated with the EU over the course of nearly two years. Britain is currently scheduled to leave the EU on March 29, but a vote to delay the date will likely take place later this week.

While Meng Wanzhou awaits the next stage of her extradition hearing, her lawyers are likely to be watching events in Washington as closely as those in Vancouver, where her case is being heard following her arrest on US charges last year. On several occasions, President Trump has hinted he could stop the case against the Huawei CFO as part of a grand bargain with China to end the trade war between the two countries. Is it really a good idea for Trump to weigh in on this?

The FBI and federal prosecutors say they are charging at least 50 people in the largest college cheating scandal ever. US Attorney Andrew Lelling said the indictments include current and former D-1 coaches at Yale, Georgetown, USC, Wake Forest and Texas. At least 33 parents, including actresses Felicity Huffman from "Desperate Housewives" and "Full House" star Lori Loughlin, are among those facing charges. Lelling said all of the parents knew their kids were cheating on the ACT and/or SAT entrance tests or creating false sports profiles to gain admission.

Eugene Craig III — Republican strategist, former vice-chair of the Maryland Republican Party and grassroots activist.

Dr. Binoy Kampmark — Senior lecturer in the School of Global, Urban and Social Studies at the RMIT University Melbourne.

Dr. Jack Rasmus — Professor of economics at Saint Mary's College of California and author of "Central Bankers at the End of Their Ropes: Monetary Policy and the Coming Depression."

Dr. Micol Seigel — Professor of American Studies and History at Indiana University, Bloomington, and the author of "Uneven Encounters: Making Race and Nation in Brazil and the United States," also published by Duke University Press.

