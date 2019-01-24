Register
12:55 GMT +324 January 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    The Critical Hour

    Hola! US Backs a Coup in Venezuela, Then Uses Spanglish to Encourage Protests

    The Critical Hour
    Get short URL
    Wilmer Leon
    0 0 0

    On this episode of The Critical Hour, Dr. Wilmer Leon is joined by Dr. Gerald Horne, professor of history at the University of Houston; Dr. Ajamu Baraka, American political activist; and Tom Porter, African American Studies Department at Ohio University.

    Today, President Nicolás Maduro of Venezuela is facing a direct challenge to his power. The opposition leader Juan Guaidó, encouraged by, empowered by, supported by and emboldened by the Trump administration, swore himself as President Maduro's interim replacement, even though Maduro is still the democratically elected president of that country. Canada, Brazil, Colombia, Paraguay, the Organization of American States and the US have also recognized Mr. Guaidó as the country's leader. Mr. Maduro was sworn in as president for a second six-year term on January 10, after a disputed election in May. It is important for Americans to understand that Venezuela is now surrounded by right-wing leaders in Colombia and Brazil, both of which were supported by, if not put in power by the intervention of, the US. In Venezuela, hyperinflation led Maduro to instate a new currency, which in recent months has been losing value as well. More than 3 million Venezuelans have fled the country for lack of food and medicine. All of these problems have been exacerbated if not caused by sanctions and other types of intervention and manipulation of the US. This so-called crisis in Venezuela is not organic; it is caused by external intervention, which the US is so offended by, as it claims Russia has tried to do here. What does this mean for Venezuela? Who is Juan Guaidó, and how has he come to the forefront as the leader of the National Assembly?

    In the wake of the Los Angeles Unified School District teachers' strike ending, United Teachers Los Angeles says its members overwhelming support a new contract agreement with the district. The union and the school board still must officially ratify the pact. Another western school district is set to go out on strike. After more than a year of tense negotiations with the school district, Denver teachers overwhelmingly voted to strike late Tuesday. Following two days of voting, the Denver Classroom Teachers Association (DCTA) announced that 93 percent of its members approved a strike after negotiations failed. "Denver teachers overwhelmingly agreed to strike," lead negotiator Rob Gould said during a news conference on Tuesday. Members of the DCTA have begun meeting to make signs, write chants and practice picketing, according to CNN affiliate KDVR.

    GUEST:

    Dr. Gerald Horne — Professor of history at the University of Houston and author of many books, including Blows Against the Empire: US Imperialism in Crisis.

    Dr. Ajamu Baraka — American political activist and former Green Party nominee for vice president of the United States in the 2016 election.

    Tom Porter — African American Studies Department at Ohio University and former director of the King Center in Atlanta.

    Henry Roman — President of Denver Classroom Teachers Association.

    We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com

    Tags:
    DCTA, Juan Guaidó, Nicolas Maduro, Denver, Venezuela
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    To the Stars and Beyond: Meet Russia's Female Cosmonauts
    To the Stars and Beyond: Meet Russia's Female Cosmonauts
    Fund the Wall or It’s My Downfall
    Fund the Wall or It’s My Downfall
    NATO armed forces
    NATO Armed Forces in Europe, Afghanistan
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse