George H. W. Bush: An Analysis of America's 41st President

On this episode of The Critical Hour, Dr. Wilmer Leon is joined by Ray Former CIA analyst and co-founder of Veteran Intelligence Professionals for Peace.

George H.W. Bush, the US 41st president and father of the 43rd died Friday evening at the age of 94. We have been hearing a lot of commentary about him as a person and an American hero but very little analysis of Bush 41 administration policy. So, I decided to turn to a man who had a longstanding professional and, later, cordial relationship. For many years after he stopped being president, they stayed in touch — mostly by letter. Our guest, Ray McGovern served as a CIA analyst for 27 years, from the administration of John F. Kennedy to that of George H. W. Bush. Ray's duties included chairing National Intelligence Estimates and preparing the President's Daily Brief, which he briefed one-on-one to President Ronald Reagan's five most senior national security advisers from 1981 to 1985. In January 2003, Ray co-created Veteran Intelligence Professionals for Sanity (VIPS) to expose how intelligence was being falsified to "justify" war on Iraq.

President Trump cast his Saturday meeting with President Xi Jinping of China as a huge win for the United States, insisting that American farmers and automakers would reap immediate benefits from their meeting. Was this a victory or a half-time tie?

GUESTS:

Ray McGovern — Former CIA analyst and co-founder of Veteran Intelligence Professionals for Peace.

Dr. William Spriggs — Professor in, and former chair of, the Department of Economics at Howard University who also serves as chief economist to the AFL-CIO. In his role with the AFL-CIO, he chairs the Economic Policy Working Group for the Trade Union Advisory Committee to the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development and serves on the board of the National Bureau of Economic Research.

