Trump: Extradition of Turkish Cleric Fethullah Gulen Not Under Consideration

On this episode of The Critical Hour, Dr. Wilmer Leon is joined by Caleb Maupin, journalist and political analyst who focuses his coverage on US foreign policy and the global system of monopoly capitalism and imperialism.

According to US President Donald Trump, Turkish cleric Fethullah Gulen is "not under consideration" for extradition "at this point."

So, this is what the president said: "No, it's not under consideration…We are looking, always looking, and whatever we can do for Turkey and, frankly, countries that we can get along with very well. We're having a very good moment with Turkey. " Trump said he gets along "very, very well" with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and called him a "friend of mine." "Whatever we can do, we'll do… But that is something that we're always looking at. But at this point, no." What's going on here? Should Fethullah Gulen start packing his bags? Is an Uber on its way to his compound to take him to the airport? Could this be a play or ploy aimed at dealing with Saudi Crown Prince Muhammad bin Salman and the Jamal Khashoggi murder?

Moscow hosted talks last week to promote peace in Afghanistan as neighbors and regional heavyweights eye the rewards of stability in the long-troubled land. "A modest first step in restoring full-fledged negotiations between Kabul and the Taliban," is how senior Russian senior diplomat Zamir Kabulov defined the landmark conference, which aimed to find a resolution to the long-running Afghan conflict. This was not widely covered in US mainstream media, as far as I can discern. What does this mean?

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu announced on Sunday that he will take over the position as defense minister following Avigdor Liberman's resignation. What's behind this resignation, and what does it mean going forward?

GUESTS:

Caleb Maupin — Journalist and political analyst who focuses his coverage on US foreign policy and the global system of monopoly capitalism and imperialism.

Gerald Horne — Professor of history at the University of Houston and author of many books, including Blows Against the Empire: US Imperialism in Crisis.

Daniel Lazare — Journalist and author of three books: The Frozen Republic, The Velvet Coup, and America's Undeclared War.

Robert Fantina — Journalist and activist working for peace and social justice. He writes extensively about the oppression of the Palestinians by Israel. Author of Empire, Racism and Genocide: A History of U.S. Foreign Policy and Essays on Palestine.

