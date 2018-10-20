President Trump Threatens to Seal US-Mexico Border Over Migrant Caravan

On this episode of The Critical Hour, Dr. Wilmer Leon is joined by multimedia journalist Colin Campbell and Gary Flowers, host of The Gary Flowers Show on Radio 990 WREJ, former vice president for public policy for Reverend Jesse L. Jackson's Rainbow PUSH Coalition and former executive director and CEO of the Black Leadership Forum, Inc.

It's Friday, time for our wrap-up of the most important news of the week! We've got our panel of experts ready to tackle and dissect the facts.

A caravan of several thousand Honduran migrants crossed into Mexico today, defying Mexico's offer to let smaller groups of the caravan in each day and deepening a regional migration crisis. Meanwhile US President Donald Trump has threatened to seal the US-Mexico border to prevent the migrants from coming into the US. What's going on here, and what's at stake?

After instituting a $1.5 trillion tax cut and signing off on a $675 billion budget for the Department of Defense, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell said Tuesday that the only way to lower the record-high federal deficit would be to cut entitlement programs like Medicare, Medicaid and Social Security. McConnell insisted that the deficit's rise had nothing to do with a lack of revenue or increased spending and instead was due to entitlement and welfare programs. The debt, he said, was very "disturbing" and driven by "the three big entitlement programs that are very popular, Medicare, Social Security and Medicaid. There's been a bipartisan reluctance to tackle entitlement changes because of the popularity of those programs. Hopefully, at some point here, we'll get serious about this."

A senior Republican senator says Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman is "toxic" and "has got to go." Senator Lindsey Graham (R-SC) has called for sanctions against Saudi Arabia over the disappearance and presumed killing of a dissident journalist in the kingdom's Istanbul consulate this month, and said he would not return to the kingdom as long as the crown prince remains in power. In an interview on Fox News, Graham said it was up to President Trump to decide the US' course of action, but he added, "I know what I'm going to do: We'll sanction the hell out of Saudi Arabia." He did not elaborate. What's really going on here?

GUESTS:

Colin Campbell — Multimedia journalist for a number of national and international outlets.

Gary Flowers — Host of The Gary Flowers Show on Radio 990 WREJ, former vice president for public policy for Reverend Jesse L. Jackson's Rainbow PUSH Coalition and former executive director and CEO of the Black Leadership Forum, Inc.

