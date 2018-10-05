Kavanaugh's Fate; Testimony Ends in Van Dyke Trial; Brazil Election Guide

On this episode of The Critical Hour, Dr. Wilmer Leon is joined by Leslie Proll, civil rights lawyer and advisor to the NAACP on judicial nominations.

People opposed to the Supreme Court nomination of Judge Brett Kavanaugh amid allegations against him of sexual assault and misconduct are marching through the streets of Washington today. A crowd of demonstrators chanted and held signs saying "I believe Dr. Ford" and "I believe Anita." Other signs quoted Dr. Christine Blasey Ford's testimony, "indelible in the hippocampus is the laughter," which Ford says haunts her the most about the night she was sexually assaulted. All of this comes as the FBI's report on the sexual misconduct allegations against Kavanaugh is now available for US senators to read. What does all of this mean? Is the limited nature of this FBI investigation due to the limitations placed upon the FBI by the White House, or is this the FBI being the FBI that so many of us are suspicious of due to its history?

Testimony has ended in the murder trial of Chicago police officer Jason Van Dyke for his shooting of black teenager Laquan McDonald. Van Dyke testified yesterday and at times turned defiant when questioned by prosecutors, who pointed out that video footage of the 2014 shooting didn't match his account of what happened. He said he opened fire when McDonald kept advancing toward him while waving a knife. He said the shooting video "doesn't show my perspective." Van Dyke, who is white, shot the black teenager 16 times.

Brazil will go to the polls Sunday to choose a new president, in what could be the most important election in its history. The 2016 Olympics were held in Brazil. The 2014 World Cup was held in Brazil. In 2001, Brazil was considered to be the greatest growing economy. What's happened to, or in, Brazil over the past 15 years or so?

GUESTS:

Leslie Proll — Civil rights lawyer, advisor to the NAACP on judicial nominations, former NAACP LDF Policy Director and former Alabama director of the US Department of Transportation

John Burris — Lead attorney and founder of the Law Office of John L. Burris. He is primarily known for his work in the area of civil rights, with an emphasis on police misconduct and excessive force cases.

Vijay Prashad — Indian historian, journalist, commentator and Marxist intellectual. He is the executive director of Tricontinental: Institute for Social Research and the chief editor of LeftWord Books.

Caleb Maupin — Journalist and political analyst who focuses his coverage on US foreign policy and the global system of monopoly capitalism and imperialism. He has appeared on Russia Today, PressTV, TeleSur and CNN. He has reported from across the United States, as well as from Iran, the Gulf of Aden and Venezuela.

We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com