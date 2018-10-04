US Class Struggles; Immigration Struggles, Who's at Fault; Hidden Cost of Fees

On this episode of The Critical Hour, Dr. Wilmer Leon is joined by Danny Haiphong, activist, journalist and co-author of the newly released book, American Exceptionalism and American Innocence: A People’s History of Fake News- From the Revolutionary War to the War on Terror.

In a recent op-ed entitled "Theory 101: Class Struggle in the Age of US Imperial Decline," Danny Haiphong argues, "US imperialism has plundered the planet on behalf of finance capital and caused the death and immiseration of hundreds of millions in Latin America, Asia and Africa. Capitalism creates two classes: the bourgeoisie that owns the means of production and profits from the exploitation of the proletariat. The proletariat, the second class, is dispossessed of the means of production and must sell its labor to the bourgeoisie. US imperialism is a stage of capitalism where monopoly and finance capital have replaced the industrial ruling classes as the motive force of development in the United States and the West." We'll examine whether this deep-seated nationalism has created harmful effects and illusions.

The issue of immigration and children being separated from their families and herded into lackluster, poorly kept detention centers has dominated the political main stage during this current administration. But, in a closer examination, there are more questions to be asked that start with the Democratic Party. Carol Dansereau takes a closer dive in her recent op-ed, "Whose Moral Stain? Hold Democrats Accountable on Immigration Too." She points out, "Of course, we need to hold Donald Trump and his party accountable for the deep moral stain of his awful immigration policies. But it doesn't follow that we must, therefore, rally around the Democrats and work for a 'blue wave' in the next election. What Barack Obama and other Democrats did to immigrants is so reprehensible that ignoring it or acting like it wasn't important is not an option. Democrats must also be held accountable for their morally repugnant actions." We'll examine the policies under presidents of both parties and uncover who's to blame.

According to professor Devin Fergus, "The loans ordinary Americans take out to purchase homes, attend college,and make ends meet often leave them in a sea of debt." Who is behind these fees, and what are the primary causes of increasing wealth inequality in America? We'll examine his new book, Land of the Fee: Hidden Costs and the Decline of the American Middle Class, and explore the student debt bubble, shadow bankers and how fees continue to drain bank accounts and add to the destruction of families.

GUESTS:

Danny Haiphong — Activist, journalist and co-author of the newly released book, American Exceptionalism and American Innocence: A People's History of Fake News- From the Revolutionary War to the War on Terror.

Carol Dansereau — Long-time environmental attorney, organizer, and author of What It Will Take: Rejecting Dead-ends and False Friends in the Fight for the Earth.

Devin Fergus — Arvarh E. Strickland Distinguished Professor of History and Black Studies and public affairs professor at the University of Missouri.

