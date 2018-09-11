Real State of US Economy

On this episode of The Critical Hour, Dr. Wilmer Leon is joined by labor economist and Dr. Julianne Malveaux, author of Are We Better Off? Race, Obama and Public Policy, who will provide us with a fair and correct snapshot of the US economy.

The Labor Department released its monthly hiring and unemployment figures for August on Friday. Wages were 2.9 percent higher in August from a year ago, marking the fastest rate of growth since June 2009. So, President Trump wants us to believe that he is responsible for this so-called booming economy. What's really behind these numbers, and what do they mean to the average American?

A judge orders accused Russian agent Maria Butina to remain in jail even though the government erred in claiming Ms. Maria Butina offered to trade sex for political access. What's going on with the prosecution's case, and how is it that, even though the prosecution knowingly misrepresented their claim, Ms. Butina languishes in jail?

Tomorrow marks the anniversary of 9/11. Many apologists for the Bush administration's illegal and immoral invasion of Iraq blame the invasion on bad intelligence. My question has always been, how can you blame the invasion on bad intel when you created the office to develop and disseminate bad intel? Also, are we still being victimized by the same process? As we look at the discussions regarding the Iran nuclear deal, the use of chemical weapons in Syria or what's happening in Yemen, do these stories sound eerily reminiscent?

GUESTS:

Dr. Julianne Malveaux — African-American economist, social and political commentator, and author of Are We Better Off? Race, Obama and Public Policy.

Alex Rubinstein — Sputnik News analyst and journalist.

Karen U. Kwiatkowski — Retired US Air Force Lieutenant Colonel whose assignments included duties as a Pentagon desk officer and, I believe, in the Office of Special Plans and a variety of roles for the National Security Agency.

