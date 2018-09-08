Kavanaugh's Record; The Resistance From Within & The Friday Wrap Up

On this episode of The Critical Hour, Dr. Wilmer Leon is joined by Jackie Luqman, the co-founder of Luqman Nation; political commentator Caleb Maupin; and Earl Ofari Hutchinson, host of the weekly Hutchinson Report on KPFK 90.7 FM Los Angeles and the Pacifica Network.

It's Friday, time for a power-packed panel discussion on all of this week's hottest news, controversy and political drama. So, let's start with the Kavanaugh hearing. We now know he's a nice guy, great dad, basketball coach, and wonderful husband, but none of that has anything to do with interpreting the Constitution. The emails tell us that he has misrepresented the truth about many of his positions. There's a lot of stink on this guy, but confirm him they will.

"I Am Part of the Resistance Inside the Trump Administration": that's the title of an interesting anonymous op-ed published in the NY Times right after Bob Woodward's new book, Fear: Trump in the White House, exploded onto the political scene. It included anecdotes like President Donald Trump's aides purposely keeping information from him in order to protect the country and Trump lashing out at aides, most notably Jeff Sessions, referring to his attorney general as "mentally retarded." The author of the op-ed wants the administration to succeed and thinks that many of its policies have already made America safer and more prosperous. Really? Which ones, and for whom? This tells me that it's not an ideological conflict; it's a matter of process and presentation. If that's the case, then the author of this op-ed and his/her cohorts are just as sick and dangerous as Trump.

Yesterday, the National Association of Police Organizations fired off a letter to Nike chairman and CEO Mark Parker, saying the organization is now calling on all its member officers, their families, and friends to join in boycotting all Nike products. Now, the National Black Police Association has released an open letter they sent to Parker. In the letter, the group not only condemned the calls from traditionally white police organizations to boycott Nike but congratulated Nike on its new campaign featuring Colin Kaepernick. "NAPO believes that Mr. Kaepernick's choice to openly protest issues surging police brutality, racism and social injustices in this country makes him anti-police," NBPA Chair Sonia Pruitt wrote. "On the contrary, the NBPA believes that Mr. Kaepernick's stance is in direct alignment with what law enforcement stands for — the protection of a people, their human rights, their dignity, their safety and their rights as American citizens."

GUESTS:

Jackie Luqman — Co-editor-in-chief of Luqman Nation and co-host of the Facebook live stream Coffee, Current Events & Politics.

Caleb Maupin — Journalist and political analyst who focuses his coverage on US foreign policy and the global system of monopoly capitalism and imperialism. He has appeared on Russia Today, PressTV, TeleSur and CNN. He has reported from across the United States, as well as from Iran, the Gulf of Aden and Venezuela.

Earl Ofari Hutchinson — Political analyst, author of Why Black Lives Do Matter and host of the weekly Hutchinson Report on KPFK 90.7 FM Los Angeles and the Pacifica Network.

We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com