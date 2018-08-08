4 States Hold Primaries; Outrage Over Census 2020 Question; Manafort Trial Day 6

On today's episode of The Critical Hour, Dr. Wilmer Leon is joined by Greg Palast, investigative reporter and author of several New York Times bestsellers, including The Best Democracy Money Can Buy and Armed Madhouse, to talk about what's at stake in today's primaries.

One of the most closely watched races will be in Kansas, where President Trump is backing Chris Kobach, the former vice chairman of his failed Presidential Advisory Commission on Election Integrity, against the advice of his aides. Democrats see a Kobach victory as an opening.

Americans have until today to speak out and tell the Commerce Department how they feel about a question of citizenship on the 2020 Census. For the first time since 1950, the US Census Bureau is planning to ask everyone living in the United States whether they are citizens when it conducts its next decennial census in 2020. Anticipating that some immigrants might avoid answering the question, the Trump administration wants to try using other government records to fill in missing responses. What does this mean for the immigrant community going forward?

It's day six in the trial of Paul Manafort. President Trump's onetime campaign chairman is on trial in federal court in Alexandria, Virginia, on bank and tax fraud charges. Prosecutors allege that he failed to pay taxes on millions of dollars he made from his work for a Russia-friendly Ukrainian political party, then lied to get loans when the cash stopped coming in. Manafort's former business associate Rick Gates took the stand again today. We've got all the messy details and what it all means.

GUESTS:

Greg Palast — Author and award-winning investigative reporter featured in The Guardian, Nation Magazine, Rolling Stone Magazine, BBC and other high profile media outlets.

Carlos Casteneda — Attorney at Garcia & Garcia.

Nancy Lewin — Executive Director, Association of Latino Administrators and Superintendents.

Daniel Lazare — Journalist and author of three books, The Frozen Republic, The Velvet Coup and America's Undeclared War.

Griffin Connolly — Staff writer at Roll Call.

