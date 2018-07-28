Immigration, High Crime, Misdemeanors and Anti-Corruption Clauses

It's Friday! Time for a look at this weeks top stories. There's plenty to say about President Donald Trump, but is the Obama Administration and democrats to blame for some of the mistrust and should progressives be concerned? Plus, we've got an update on a migrant family waiting to be reunited!

On this episode of The Critical Hour with Dr. Wilmer Leon, my first guest believes increasing evidence is emerging that confirms what ex-CIA analyst Ray McGovern suggests was a classic off-the-shelf intelligence operation initiated during the last year of Obama's presidency against the Trump campaign by employees of, and others associated with, the CIA, FBI, and the NS. Yet the public is being counseled to ignore possible proof of state misconduct.

Later in the show we'll catch up with Immigration Attorney Carlos Castaneda from Garcia & Garcia. We've been following the story about his client Brenda, a migrant at the Port Isabel Detention Center. Has she been reunited with her daughter?

Lastly, the fallout continues with President Trump still maintaining financial interest in his companies. As a result, a judge has ruled that an emoluments clause lawsuit can go forward accusing Trump of violating the constitution. Trump has said he's not giving anything up!

GUESTS:

Carlos Castañeda — Attorney at Garcia & Garcia.

Dr. Ajamu Baraka — Internationally recognized activist and was the Green Party's nominee for Vice President of the United States in the 2016 election.

Earl Ofari Hutchinson — Author and political analyst, the host of the weekly Hutchinson Report on KPFK 90.7 FM Los Angeles and the Pacifica Network. His latest book is Why Black Lives Do Matter.

