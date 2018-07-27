Deadline to Unite Migrant Families & States Purging Voter Rolls Increases

The US faces a court-ordered deadline Thursday to reunite parents and children who were separated at the border under the Trump administration's "zero tolerance" crackdown on people entering the country illegally.

On this episode of The Critical Hour with Dr. Wilmer Leon, can the Administration meet today's unification deadline? Immigration officials this week told a judge they were on track to reunify more than 1,600 families, while another 914 families have been deemed ineligible for reunification. Meanwhile, more than 450 parents accused of illegally entering the country may have already been deported without their children, according to court documents. What happens if the deadline isn't meet, and what about the families who haven't been reunited?

Also, voter purges are an often-flawed process of cleaning up voter rolls by deleting names from registration lists. Done badly, they can prevent eligible people from casting a ballot that counts. The Brennan Center For Justice issued a report last week entitled "Purges: A Growing Threat to the Right to Vote". This study found that in the past five years, four states have engaged in illegal purges, and another four states have implemented unlawful purge rules.

GUESTS:

Carlos Castañeda — Attorney at Garcia & Garcia.

Greg Palast — Author and award-winning investigative reporter featured in The Guardian, Nation Magazine, Rolling Stone Magazine, BBC and other high profile media outlets.

We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com

