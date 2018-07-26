Trump's Plan for American Workers

The Trump administration has one more day to reunite the remainder of the 2,000 children that have been seized from their families with their parents. The clock is ticking and I don’t think DHS will get it done.

On this episode of The Critical Hour with Dr. Wilmer Leon, there are those who believe that ICE should be abolished. Where are we with reuniting these kids with their parents and will DHS be able to meet the judges timeline?

Also, last week, the White House announced an executive order establishing a "National Council for the American Worker." The Council will develop a national strategy for training and retraining workers by gathering input from a variety of stakeholders, both public and private. All of this while his 2019 budget claims to help struggling workers, but it cuts a range of programs supporting work and economic opportunity.

This is all very interesting and altruistic at a time when Trump's tariff's are impacting American manufacturing and President Trump's Council of Economic Advisers declared two weeks ago that America's long-running war on poverty "is largely over and a success," as it made the case for imposing new work requirements on Americans who benefit from federal safety net programs.

What's going on here?

GUESTS:

Oscar Chacon — Executive director of Alianza Americas

Tanya Wallace Gobern — Executive Director of the National Black Worker Center Project

