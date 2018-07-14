Friday Wrap Up...Kavanaugh, Till and of Course TRUMP

Register
14 July 2018
    It's Friday! Time for a look at this weeks top stories. Will Brett Kavanaugh be a game changer on the Supreme Court? The Emmett Till Case Reopens, but is it suspect? Trump adds to his list of things that make you go...WOW, REALLY!

    In this episode of The Critical Hour with Dr. Wilmer Leon, Democrats are trying to sink the nomination by arguing the 53-year-old conservative justice will strike down health insurance protections in the Affordable Care Act, overturn Roe v. Wade, give too much deference to executive power and continually side with corporate interests against the interests of the average American.

    Also, The federal government has quietly revived its investigation into the murder of Emmett Till, the 14-year-old African-American boy whose abduction and killing remains, almost 63 years later, among the starkest and most searing examples of racial violence in the South.

    Lastly, At a news conference with British Prime Minister Theresa May in Britain on Friday, Trump claimed that a newspaper interview that quoted him criticizing May's Brexit and trade strategies was "fake news." "I didn't criticize the prime minister," he said. He went on to suggest a recording would vindicate him.

    PEOPLE…the recording exists and we'll play it.

    IT'S FRIDAY!

    GUESTS:

    Earl Ofari Hutchinson — He is a political analyst and author of multiple books on race and politics in America. The most recent being Why Black Lives Do Matter. He is a regular commentator on politics on cable network shows and is a weekly co-host of the Al Sharpton Show on Radio One. He is the host of the weekly Hutchinson Report on KPFK 90.7 FM Los Angeles and the Pacifica Network.

    Caleb Maupin — Journalist and political analyst who focuses his coverage on US foreign policy and the global system of monopoly capitalism and imperialism. He has appeared on Russia Today, PressTV, Telesur, and CNN. He has reported from across the United States, as well as from Iran, the Gulf of Aden and Venezuela.

    Tags:
    fake news, Trump Adminstration, US Supreme Court, US Justice Department, Emmett Till
