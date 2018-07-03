Cop Charged With Shooting a Teen; Can Mexico's New President Create Change

On this episode of The Critical Hour with Dr. Wilmer Leon, an update on the fatal police shooting of black teen Antwon Rose. And, Mexico's new president is a political outsider who wants to end corruption, reduce violence and end poverty. Can he, and what does it mean for the US?

Attorney Fred Rabner, Esq. — Attorney in Antwon Rose, II case.

Eugene Puryear — Host of By Any Means Necessary, political commentator, activist, and author of Shackled and Chained: Mass Incarceration in Capitalist America.

We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com