Pittsburgh Officer Charged With Black Teen's Murder; NSA May Have Spy Hubs in US

Organizations are calling for the Pennsylvania A.G. to prosecute Police Officer Michael Rosfeld who murdered unarmed black teen, Antwon Rose. Also, according to the Intercept, the NSA has eight spy hubs hidden behind fortified walls across the United States.

Brandy Fisher — President/CEO Alliance for Police Accountability. Their mission is to to bring the community, police, and government officials to a working relationship and put an end to racial profiling, police brutality, and injustice within the criminal legal system through advocacy, education, and policy.

William Binney — Former highly placed intelligence official with the United States National Security Agency turned whistle blower who resigned on October 31, 2001, after more than 30 years with the agency.

