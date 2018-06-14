Is Challenging Trump a Political Death Warrant?

Tonight on The Critical Hour with Dr. Leon, the midterm elections will be covered, highlighting how representatives who tend to criticize the president are losing. For example in South Carolina, where Ms. Arrington has made the incumbent congressman’s frequent criticism of Trump the centerpiece of her campaign and won.

Dr. Mamie Locke — Political scientist, professor and former Senate member of VA.

Dr. Leon and Dr. Locke the evolution of the democrats and republican parties. They dissect what has happened with the very resent primary results which indicate where challenging Trump has lead to a political death. In Virginia, Republicans dismissed the concerns of mainstream party leaders to nominate Corey Steward, a local official who has made his name attacking illegal immigrants and embracing emblems of the Confederacy.

They also discuss the Trump administration's forcible separation of families resulting in packed government detention facilities for children, the Health and Human Services (HHS) Department is considering the construction of so-called "tent cities," or prison camps, at military bases in Texas to house unaccompanied migrant children.

Caleb Maupin — journalist and political analyst focusing on US foreign policy and the global system of monopoly capitalism and imperialism.

They discuss the Summit in Singapore and his thoughts on the results. He shares the 4 point plan and how this will impact Americans going forward. If he thinks this is a good thing for the Trump administration. They later discuss an end to the US war games.

They later discuss what's going on in Venezuela? The May 20 presidential elections were "fake," Senator Marco Rubio said, while Vice President Pence called them a "sham." President Trump accused Maduro of "undermining democracy" after the vote, claiming the US sanctions regime is designed to pressure the government to "restore democracy".

