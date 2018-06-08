When It Comes to the Truth, "Keep Your Mouths Shut"

On this episode of The Critical Hour with Dr. Wilmer Leon, he talks about the American news coverage and its biases against Israel. The U.S Ambassador tells the journalist who report the truth to 'Keep Your Mouths Shut'.

Scheduled Guests:

Walter Smolarek - associate and correspondent from the ground in Quebec discusses the G7 Summit the impact of Trump's Trade War. After President Trump imposed a new set of heavy tariffs, Mexico hit back, announcing tariffs on US pork, steel, cheese, bourbon, apples and more. Many people demonstrations are taking place as fear looms of the impact on the economy.

Dr. Paul Sheldon Foote — discusses the School Safety Commission which was formed as a result of one of the deadliest mass school shootings in US history at Marjory Stonemen Douglas High school. Part of of the mission of the School Safety Commission is to potentially allow law enforcement, with approval from a court, to remove firearms from individuals who are a demonstrated threat to themselves or others. However, Education Secretary Betsy Devos claims that a deeper look at the role of firearms as it relates to gun violence 'is not part of the commission's charge, per se." Seems she hasn't read the charter of the commission.

Steve Thompson — represents the Kentucky Artisan Distillery, he further breaks down the products targeted by Mexico for tariffs. According to Mexican officials, they specifically chose to target goods from Republican strongholds, to hit Trump's party where it hurts ahead of the midterm elections.

Greg Palast — investigative reporter, and journalist covering voter suppression. He and Dr. Wilmer Leon discuss the 50th year since the assassination of Robert F. Kennedy. They share the little known story of how Robert Kennedy saved the life of Dr. King. They later discuss Kris Kobach and his toy machine gun as well and voter suppression, gerrymandering, and the list that stereotypes minorites and removes them from the vote. This analysis breaks down, how the political leaders are shaped with and without the minority vote.

