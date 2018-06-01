Are Puerto Ricans Considered Americans by Trump?

Register
12:55 GMT +3
    Wilmer Leon
    0 0 0

    On this episode of The Critical Hour with Dr. Wilmer Leon, he discusses how the US Government has been failing miserably, not only in assessing the death toll in Puerto Rico but also in response.

    It is now being reported that power line workers are now simply bolting the new 220-volt lines to the narrow trunks of breadfruit trees. The question has been raised, if this were Texas or Florida, would this still happen? He also discusses the steep tariffs on steel and aluminum from three of America's biggest trading partners- Canada, Mexico and the EU.

    Schedule guest and Topics:

    Gary Flowers - Executive Director of the Old Dominion Bar Association, special assistant to Gov. Doug L. Wilder and public party analyst discusses Trump's plan to issue a pardon to Dinesh D'Souza and weighing clemency for Rod Blagojevich and Martha Stewart; while Kim Kardashian West who asked for clemency for Alice Johnson a 63 year old serving a life sentence for a nonviolent drug conspiracy case. There has been no plan shared, or put in place to grant her clemency, beyond a twitter post sharing the discussion topics.

    Trump responds to fury over Roseanne, not her racist remarks. Trump did not condemn the racist remarks about Valerie Jarret, but he is more upset that the ABC network apologized.

    Max Richtman - CEO of the National Committee to Preserve Social Security and Medicare discussing the social programs and entitlement programs in this country. He raises the question, is social security going bankrupt? They dissect the budget under the Trump administration and how the over 4.1 trillion spending plan proposes historic and massive cuts to pay for the infrastructure and construction of a border wall between Mexico and the U.S.

    The lack of funding for social security could leave multiple seniors in poverty.

    We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com

    Tags:
    social security, clemency, tariffs, Singapore Summit, Puerto Rico
