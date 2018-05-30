What Maximum Pressure? Summit in Singapore is Back on Track

Scheduled guest and Topics:
Tom Porter — Writer, Activist, former Dean of the African American studies dept at Ohio University | discussion on the new "anti-bias initiative" does it result in anything substantive.
Dr. Gerald Horne — Historian holds the chair of History and African American Studies at the University of Houston | discussion North Korea continues to raise foreign currency despite sanctions-ballooning trade deficit with China. Also, the POTUS announces tariffs on China, tech crackdown ahead of key trade meeting.
