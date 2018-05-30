What Maximum Pressure? Summit in Singapore is Back on Track

On this episode of The Critical Hour with Dr. Wilmer Leon, he discusses the North Korea Summit set for June 12th. Dr. Leon also covers the trade deficit with China, as well as what may come out of Kim Yong-Choi's talks with the US State Department.

Scheduled guest and Topics:

Tom Porter — Writer, Activist, former Dean of the African American studies dept at Ohio University | discussion on the new "anti-bias initiative" does it result in anything substantive.

Dr. Gerald Horne — Historian holds the chair of History and African American Studies at the University of Houston | discussion North Korea continues to raise foreign currency despite sanctions-ballooning trade deficit with China. Also, the POTUS announces tariffs on China, tech crackdown ahead of key trade meeting.

