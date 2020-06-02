Really? Obama Officials Blame Russia For Mass Protests Sweeping USA

On today's episode of Loud & Clear, Brian Becker and John Kiriakou are joined by Max Blumenthal, a bestselling author and journalist, whose latest film is “Killing Gaza,” and who is also the senior editor of Grayzone and co-host of the podcast “Moderate Rebels.”

Former Obama National Security Advisor Susan Rice made a wild and unsubstantiated accusation over the weekend, saying that Russia and Vladimir Putin were behind the uprising in Minneapolis and subsequent nationwide rioting following the police murder of George Floyd. She offered no evidence for the accusation and went on to say that the Trump Administration’s decision to designate Antifa as a terrorist organization was “fine.”

The country is in the midst of an uprising not seen since the 1960s, with anti-police marches, demonstrations, and violence taking place in hundreds of cities and towns across America. The protests began when a police officer in Minneapolis, Minnesota knelt on the neck of George Floyd and killed him. But frustration and anger have bubbled over, and in many cities, the violence is now out of control. Twenty six states and the District of Columbia have activated the National Guard, many for the first time since World War II. For his part, President Trump has been notably silent, except on Twitter, where he has threatened retaliation against demonstrators. Last night he did that from a bunker underneath the White House, to which he was evacuated during demonstrations in Washington. Eugene Puryear, an author, activist and host of the new program BreakThrough News, joins the show.

Today’s “Education for Liberation” is education for liberation at a time of mass uprising. Our guest has been fighting for economic, racial, and social justice in the streets for decades. Brian and John speak with Bill Ayers, an activist, educator and the author or co-author of many books, including “About Becoming A Teacher” and “You Can’t Fire the Bad Ones: And 18 Other Myths About Teachers, Teachers Unions, and Public Education,” and a 1960s central national leader of Students for a Democratic Society, who’s at www.BillAyers.org.

President Trump tweeted over the weekend that he intends to designate Antifa as a domestic terrorist organization, a move that constitutional scholars already are declaring unconstitutional. Antifa, which stands for anti-fascism, is a broad-based group of people who support oppressed communities and who protest the amassing of wealth accumulated by corporations and elites. Another tactic that governments use to try to suppress protesters is to slow the wheels of justice against police who kill and carefully craft any indictments against police who kill to be able to wait out the protests and let the police off the hook later on, like Daniel Pantaleo, the policeman who choked Eric Garner to death but who emerged from several investigations years later without criminal charges. Mara Verheyden Hilliard, the executive director of the Partnership for Civil Justice Fund, joins the show.

Monday’s regular segment Technology Rules is a weekly guide on how monopoly corporations and the national surveillance state--where this week they focus on the technologies and surveillance tactics that the government has already been using at all levels to suppress the protests for Justice for George Floyd, manipulate the narrative, and criminalize dissent. This is your guide to what’s going on behind the scenes of the nationwide protests demanding justice for George Floyd and the countless people killed by police. Web developer and technologist Chris Garaffa and software engineer and technology and security analyst Patricia Gorky join the show with John.

