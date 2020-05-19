The Real Malcolm X and His Impact on American Politics

We are joined by Eddie Conway, Executive Producer with The Real News Network, was a leading member of the Baltimore branch of the Black Panther Party and was a political prisoner, & Dr. Jared Ball, a prof. of communication studies at Morgan State Univ, editor of “A Lie of Reinvention: Correcting Manning Marable’s Malcolm X,” www.IMixWhatILike.org.

On this day 95 years ago, Malcolm X was born. He would go on to become an icon of the fight for Black liberation before being assassinated in 1965. Malcolm X remains a beloved figure and an inspiration to people’s movements around the world.

Today is Loud & Clear’s weekly series about the biggest economic news of the week with a special guest - Prof. Richard Wolff. Professor Wolff, a professor of Economics Emeritus, University of Massachusetts, Amherst and founder of the organization Democracy at Work whose latest book is “Understanding Socialism,” joins the show with Brian and John Kiriakou.

Loud & Clear’s series, In the News, is where the hosts look at the most important ongoing developments of the week and put them into perspective. Sputnik news analysts Nicole Roussell and Walter Smolarek join the show with Brian and John.

Tuesday’s regular segment is called Women & Society with Dr. Hannah Dickinson. This weekly segment is about the major issues, challenges, and struggles facing women in all aspects of society. Hannah Dickinson, an associate professor at Hobart and William Smith Colleges and an organizer with the Geneva Women’s Assembly; Nathalie Hrizi, an educator, a political activist, and the editor of Breaking the Chains, a women’s magazine, which you can find at patreon.com/BreakChainsMag; and Loud & Clear producer Nicole Roussell join Brian.

