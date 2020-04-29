Low-Wage Workers Set May 1st for Nationwide Job Actions

On today's episode of Loud & Clear, Brian Becker and John Kiriakou are joined by Andrew Stacy, a worker at Target who is part of Target Workers Unite and is taking part in a sickout this Friday organized by Target Workers Unite.

A Target warehouse in northern New Jersey is the first in the company’s nearly 60-year history to face a public campaign to form a union. Meanwhile, Target warehouse workers in Perth Amboy say they are fed up with frequent firings, steep production quotas and flex schedules, and they say they are treated as robots, not as people. Workers across the chain are preparing for a major May 1st action to protest this type of mistreatment.

The coronavirus has put science at the forefront of the US presidential election. It has placed political pressure on Donald Trump and it even may be changing the way we conduct our elections. Yesterday’s Ohio primary, for example, was conducted by mail. But what is the pandemic doing to Donald Trump? Can he overcome allegations of mismanaging it? Joe Lauria, the editor-in-chief of Consortium News, founded by the late Robert Parry, and the author of the book "How I Lost, By Hillary Clinton," joins the show.

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson has returned to work after recovering from a serious coronavirus infection, which saw him placed in a hospital’s intensive care unit. He said that being infected by the coronavirus was like, “an unexpected and invisible mugger.” He said the British people had begun wrestling that mugger to the floor, but that the country was not yet ready to reopen. And, by the way, Johnson and his fiance became the proud parents of a baby boy this morning. Brian and John speak with Neil Clark, a journalist and broadcaster whose work has appeared in The Guardian, The Week, and Morning Star.

Intense protests in Lebanon continued last night as people take to the streets to express outrage over the economic crisis the country is facing and the role of the financial elite. At least one person has been killed and dozens wounded as fierce clashes with the armed forces break out. Jana Nakhal, an independent researcher and a member of the central committee of the Lebanese Communist Party, joins the show.

Wednesday’s weekly series, In the News, is where the hosts look at the most important ongoing developments of the week and put them into perspective. Sputnik news analysts Nicole Roussell and Walter Smolarek join the show.

Wednesday’s regular segment, Beyond Nuclear, is about nuclear issues, including weapons, energy, waste, and the future of nuclear technology in the United States. Kevin Kamps, the Radioactive Waste Watchdog at the organization Beyond Nuclear, and Sputnik news analyst and producer Nicole Roussell, join the show.

