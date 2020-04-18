Depression for Workers But Bonanza For Big Banks

On today's episode of Loud & Clear, Brian Becker and John Kiriakou are joined by Sputnik News analysts and producers of this show Nicole Roussell and Walter Smolarek join the show.

Friday is Loud & Clear’s weekly hour-long segment The Week in Review, about the week in politics, policy, and international affairs. Today they focus on the media’s bent against China even and especially in these serious times, Trump’s unrealistic and dangerous plan to reopen the country, and Bernie Sanders endorsing Joe Biden for president.

President Trump has said repeatedly over the past several weeks that he wants to reopen the country--and the economy--sooner, rather than later. But medical experts say that’s not realistic, or safe. The President has even named a panel, that includes Jared Kushner and Ivanka Trump, to restart the economy. But governors have rebelled and many have said they would refuse to entertain the President’s demands. Now they are coming up with their own plans to restart their economies. Dr. Krutika Kuppalli, an infectious disease physician and vice chair of the Infectious Disease Society of America’s Global Health Committee, and Dr. Jason Kindrachuk, an assistant professor of viral pathogenesis at the University of Manitoba and Canada Research Chair in molecular pathogenesis of emerging and reemerging viruses, joins the show.

The coronavirus pandemic has brought China’s amazing economic track record of nearly a half century of continuous growth to an end. Beijing announced yesterday that the economy had shrunk by a massive 6.8 percent in the first three months of the year, ending a streak that had survived Tiananmen Square, SARS, MERS, and even the Great Recession. Brian and John speak with John Ross, Senior Fellow at Chongyang Institute, Renmin University of China, and an award-winning resident columnist with several Chinese media organizations.

It’s Friday! So it’s time for the week’s worst and most misleading headlines. Brian and John speak with Steve Patt, an independent journalist whose critiques of the mainstream media have been a feature of his site Left I on the News and on twitter @leftiblog, and Sputnik producer Nicole Roussell.

