Sanders Steps Back but The New Socialist Movement Will Grow

On today's episode of Loud & Clear, Brian Becker and John Kiriakou are joined by Jodi Dean, a professor of Political Science at Hobart and William Smith Colleges and a commentator on political issues, whose latest book is called “Comrade.”

Vermont Senator Bernie Sanders dropped out of the Democratic presidential race yesterday, saying that he was suspending his campaign. Sanders seemed to be merely an accidental figure for the emerging socialist movement in the United States. Where will this movement head now?

Healthcare workers across America are struggling to treat the tidal wave of coronavirus patients and they’re doing so with shortages of basic necessities, like gloves, masks, and gowns. How can the United States, the wealthiest country in the world, the country that brags about its healthcare system, not have the bare basics to provide to its first responders and frontline medical personnel? Satya Vatti, an organizer with the ANSWER Coalition, joins the show.

Thursday’s weekly series “Criminal Injustice” is about the most egregious conduct of our courts and prosecutors and how justice is denied to so many people in this country. Paul Wright, the founder and executive director of the Human Rights Defense Center and editor of Prison Legal News (PLN), and Kevin Gosztola, a writer for Shadowproof.com and co-host of the podcast Unauthorized Disclosure, join the show.

Loud & Clear’s series, In the News, is where the hosts look at the most important ongoing developments of the week and put them into perspective. Sputnik news analysts Nicole Roussell and Walter Smolarek join the show.

A regular Thursday segment deals with the ongoing militarization of space. As the US continues to withdraw from international arms treaties, will the weaponization and militarization of space bring the world closer to catastrophe? Brian and John speak with Prof. Karl Grossman, a full professor of journalism at the State University of New York, College at Old Westbury and the host of a nationally aired television program focused on environmental, energy, and space issues, and with Bruce Gagnon, coordinator of the Global Network Against Weapons & Nuclear Power in Space and a contributor to Foreign Policy In Focus.

