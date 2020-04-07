The End of the Economic System as We Know It

On today's episode of Loud & Clear, Brian Becker and John Kiriakou are joined by Professor Wolff, a professor of Economics Emeritus, University of Massachusetts, Amherst and founder of the organization Democracy at Work whose latest book is “Understanding Socialism.”

Today is Loud & Clear’s weekly series about the biggest economic news of the week with special guest Prof. Richard Wolff.

Tuesday’s regular segment is called Women & Society with Dr. Hannah Dickinson. This weekly segment is about the major issues, challenges, and struggles facing women in all aspects of society. Hannah Dickinson, an associate professor at Hobart and William Smith Colleges and an organizer with the Geneva Women’s Assembly; Nathalie Hrizi, an educator, a political activist, and the editor of Breaking the Chains, a women’s magazine, which you can find at patreon.com/BreakChainsMag; and Loud & Clear producer Nicole Roussell join the show.

Loud & Clear’s series, IIn the News, is where the hosts look at the most important ongoing developments of the week and put them into perspective. Sputnik news analysts Nicole Roussell and Walter Smolarek join the show.

New York remains the epicenter of the coronavirus outbreak in the United States, with more than 130,000 confirmed cases in the state and more than 3,000 people dead there. But the disease is just now showing signs of leveling off. Are the lockdown and social distancing finally working? Brian and John speak with Jim Kavanagh, the editor of thepolemicist.net.

Brazil’s far-right president Jair Bolsonaro is still telling reporters that the coronavirus pandemic is a result of media hysteria, saying that the disease is “just a little flu” and that “we all die someday anyway.” He has even urged Brazilians to return to work and to ignore the World Health Organization. As a result, 24 of Brazil’s 27 governors have announced that they will ignore Bolsonaro’s pronouncements and will act independently of the president on coronavirus. Aline Piva, a journalist and a member of Brazilians for Democracy and Social Justice, joins the show.

