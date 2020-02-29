Biggest Stock Market Drop Since 2008...& It’s Not Just the Coronavirus

On today's episode of Loud & Clear, Brian Becker and John Kiriakou are joined by Ben Norton, he’s associate editor and journalist with The Grayzone and co-host of the Moderate Rebels podcast, and Sputnik News analyst and producer Walter Smolarek.

In this segment, The Week Ahead, the hosts take a look at the most newsworthy stories of the coming week and what it means for the country and the world, including economic effects of the coronavirus, the 2020 primary and establishment attack on Bernie Sanders, and more.

The South Carolina primary is tomorrow and the latest polls show that Joe Biden is surging in the state. He has 36 percent to Bernie Sanders’ 16 percent and Tom Steyer at 15. Sanders is leading in just about every Super Tuesday state, meanwhile, and he is campaigning today in Massachusetts, trying to win that from Elizabeth Warren. Dr. Jack Rasmus, a professor of economics at Saint Mary's College of California and author of “the scourge of neo-liberalism: US policy from Reagan to trump,” whose work is at www.jackrasmus.com, joins the show.

Thirty three Turkish soldiers were killed in an air raid early this morning in Syria’s Idlib Province, raising tensions to an unprecedented level. The Russian government said that it was not responsible for the attack, and Turkish President Erdogan said his government would do anything and everything to protect Turkish troops. Meanwhile, NATO called an emergency meeting to discuss the development, and France sent two battleships to the eastern Mediterranean. Brian and John speak with Rick Sterling, an investigative journalist and member of the Syria Solidarity Movement.

Pedestrian fatalities on US roads have increased by more than 50 percent over the past decade, while deaths of people riding in vehicles remained unchanged, according to a new analysis by the Governors highway Safety Association. The Association estimated that pedestrian deaths totaled 6,590 last year, the most in three decades. Katy Lang, a pedestrian safety advocate who is an expert in city planning & transportation, joins the show.

Israel will hold its third election in 18 months on Monday and, if the latest polls are to be believed, Benjamin Netanyahu will come out ahead of his main challenger, Benny Gantz. The Israeli media have noted Gantz’s recent move to the left, causing Netanyahu to widen his lead from the right.

Still, forming a new government will be the result of protracted negotiations. David Sheen, an independent writer and filmmaker whose work is at www.davidsheen.com, joins Brian and John.

It’s Friday! So it’s time for the week’s worst and most misleading headlines. Brian and John speak with Steve Patt, an independent journalist whose critiques of the mainstream media have been a feature of his site Left I on the News and on twitter @leftiblog, and Sputnik producer Nicole Roussell.

We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com