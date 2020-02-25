Julian Assange Being Treated as a Terrorist at Extradition Trial

On today's episode of Loud & Clear, Brian Becker and John Kiriakou are joined by Walter Smolarek, a Sputnik News analyst and producer at the courthouse where the hearing is taking place.

Today is Day 2 of the Julian Assange extradition hearing in London. Julian’s attorneys today began laying out their defense of the Wikileaks co-founder, arguing that his prosecution is political in nature and that he should not be extradited to the United States.

Another Democratic debate is scheduled for tonight, this time in South Carolina. Media commentators are unanimous in their belief that just about everybody will attack frontrunner Bernie Sanders tonight, with challenger Mike Bloomberg announcing earlier in the day that he will focus all of his upcoming media spend on hitting Sanders. Meanwhile, the latest polls show Joe Biden slightly ahead of Sanders. Bloomberg is not on the ballot. Ted Rall, an award-winning editorial cartoonist and columnist whose work is at www.rall.com, joins the show.

Our friend Lee Camp has a new book out, and a LOT of people are talking about it. Bullet Points and Punch Lines is a hilarious collection of writing on the most current and devastating issues of our time, like the Pentagon failing its first and so-far only audit, the nuclear doomsday clock ticking ever closer to midnight, and Wall Street analyzed as a Ponzi scheme. Brian and John speak with Lee Camp, a comedian, activist, journalist, host of the television show “Redacted Tonight” on RT America, and whose latest book is called “Bullet Points & Punch Lines: The Most Important Commentary Ever Written on the Epic American Tragicomedy,” available at leecamp.com.

Today is Loud & Clear’s weekly series about the biggest economic news of the week with special guest - Prof. Richard Wolff. Professor Wolff, a professor of Economics Emeritus, University of Massachusetts, Amherst and founder of the organization Democracy at Work whose latest book is “Understanding Socialism,” joins the show.

Tuesday’s regular segment is called Women & Society with Dr. Hannah Dickinson. This weekly segment is about the major issues, challenges, and struggles facing women in all aspects of society. Hannah Dickinson, an associate professor at Hobart and William Smith Colleges and an organizer with the Geneva Women’s Assembly; Nathalie Hrizi, an educator, a political activist, and the editor of Breaking the Chains, a women’s magazine, which you can find at patreon.com/BreakChainsMag; and Loud & Clear producer Nicole Roussell join the show.

We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com