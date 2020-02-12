Register
    Loud & Clear

    "Stop Him!": Panicked Democratic Elites Aim to Crush Sanders Movement

    Loud & Clear
    by
    On today's episode of Loud & Clear, Brian Becker and John Kiriakou are joined by Jodi Dean, a professor of Political Science at Hobart and William Smith Colleges and a commentator on political issues, and her latest book is called “Comrade.”

    Vermont Senator Bernie Sanders won the New Hampshire primary last night, narrowly edging out former South Bend mayor Pete Buttigieg. Minnesota Senator Amy Klobuchar finished a strong third, with Massachusetts Senator Elizabeth Warren and former Vice President Joe Biden finishing poorly. All other candidates were in the lower single digits, and entrepreneur Andrew Yang formally dropped out of the race. No candidate has ever won the Iowa Caucuses and the New Hampshire primary and failed to become the party’s nominee. So it looks like Bernie Sanders is the candidate to beat.

    All four prosecutors in the Roger Stone case resigned yesterday after a public dressing down from senior Justice Department officials over the prosecution’s desire to sentence Stone to 7-9 years in prison. The DOJ officials said that the prosecutors had lied to them about seeking a much shorter sentence. And now rumors are rife that President Trump will soon pardon Stone anyway, making the entire issue moot. Daniel Lazare, a journalist and author of three books--“The Frozen Republic,” “The Velvet Coup,” and “America's Undeclared War,” joins the show.

    While the Chinese government moved into public action after identifying and sequencing the coronavirus the reactions around the world vary greatly. The World Health Organization has given China a highly favorable rating for its response. In fact, the WHO has said that China has “set new standards for disease response.” But the coverage in the western media has been extremely negative and hostile. China condemns the western media coverage for treating this public health emergency as a political tool. Brian and John speak with KJ Noh, a peace activist and scholar on the geopolitics of Asia, and a frequent contributor to Counterpunch and Dissident Voice.

    Russia and Turkey are headed for serious diplomatic problems as both sides appear to be headed toward a clash over Syria. The Syrian Arab Army has pushed into the country’s last rebel stronghold, Idlib, in recent days, and fighting left 13 Turks dead. The Turkish military responded by attacking 115 Syrian military positions, and now the Russian government has warned the Turks to back off. Rick Sterling, an investigative journalist and member of the Syria Solidarity Movement, joins the show.

    Venezuela coup leader Juan Guaido returned to Venezuela today after illegally leaving the country to conduct a world tour, where he attempted to rally support for his failing bid at regime change. Paul Dobson, a writer for VenezuelAnalysis.com, joins Brian and John.

    Wednesday’s weekly series, In the News, is where the hosts look at the most important ongoing developments of the week and put them into perspective. Sputnik news analysts Nicole Roussell and Walter Smolarek join the show.

    Wednesday’s regular segment, Beyond Nuclear, is about nuclear issues, including weapons, energy, waste, and the future of nuclear technology in the United States. Kevin Kamps, the Radioactive Waste Watchdog at the organization Beyond Nuclear, and Sputnik news analyst and producer Nicole Roussell, join the show.

    We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com

    Tags:
    Joe Biden, Bloomberg, Primary, New Hampshire, 2020 election, Bernie Sanders
