Democratic Party Establishment Declares War Against Sanders’ Campaign

Iowans will caucus this evening to make their choice for the Democratic presidential nomination. The Des Moines Register, which has accurately predicted every caucus winner since 1988, controversially cancelled its poll this year for technical reasons, but other polls show a tight race, with Bernie Sanders leading, and Joe Biden and Elizabeth Warren close behind. Some polls also show Pete Buttigieg in the mix.

It seems that panic is spreading among governments in their reactions to the coronavirus. Vietnam banned all travel to and from China, while Australia, the United States, France, the UK, and other countries are blocking entry to all Chinese nationals and to anybody who in the past two weeks has been to Wuhan, apparently the virus’s place of origin. But compared to other, routine illnesses, is the severity of the coronavirus outbreak being blown out of proportion for political reasons? KJ Noh, a peace activist and scholar on the geopolitics of Asia, and a frequent contributor to Counterpunch and Dissident Voice, joins the show.

Turkey deployed F-16 fighter jets against Syrian government forces today, a sharp escalation of the conflict there, after six Turkish soldiers were killed by artillery fire. Turkey retaliated by shelling Syrian troops and reportedly killing 35. Turkish President Erdogan meanwhile warned Russia not to get involved in Ankara’s dealings with Damascus over the shelling, saying, “Do not stand in our way.” Brian and John speak with Ambassador Peter Ford, the former British Ambassador to Syria.

The UK withdrew from the European Union only a few days ago, and already there are problems, especially on trade. Prime Minister Boris Johnson said over the weekend that there was “no need” for the UK to follow EU trade rules, and he called for a Canada-style free trade agreement to be negotiated. An EU spokesman said that the body would only negotiate trade “on a level playing field.” Neil Clark, a journalist and broadcaster whose work has appeared in The Guardian, The Week, and Morning Star, joins the show.

Monday’s segment “Education for Liberation with Bill Ayers” is where Bill helps us look at the state of education across the country. What’s happening in our schools, colleges, and universities, and what impact does it have on the world around us? Bill Ayers, an activist, educator and the author of the book “Demand the Impossible: A Radical Manifesto,” joins Brian and John.

In this segment, The Week Ahead, the hosts take a look at the most newsworthy stories of the coming week and what it means for the country and the world. Sputnik News analysts and producers of this show Nicole Roussell and Walter Smolarek join the show.

Monday’s regular segment Technology Rules is a weekly guide on how monopoly corporations and the national surveillance state are threatening cherished freedoms, civil rights and civil liberties. Web developer and technologist Chris Garaffa and software engineer and technology and security analyst Patricia Gorky join the show.

We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com