Twisted Justice: Julian Assange Targeted with Anti-Mafia Laws

On today's episode of Loud & Clear, Brian Becker and John Kiriakou are joined by independent journalist Diani Baretto and Joe Lauria, the editor-in-chief of Consortium News, founded by the late Robert Parry.

As the year comes to an end, where are the whistleblowers who have revealed important wrongdoings by press, the CIA, the Pentagon, and more? Constantly under reported on, Julian Assange and Chelsea Manning are both behind bars for their important work. Where is the coverage of them and what does that say about the corporate-owned media?

Friday is Loud & Clear’s weekly hour-long segment The Week in Review, about the week in politics, policy, and international affairs. Today they focus on a new Rachel Maddow critique and a broader Russiagate wrapup, the history of American politics, CIA-funded propaganda and arts, the 2020 race, one positive Sanders piece, Warren’s chameleon-like practices, Biden’s standing, Israel’s Likud election, and the new interviews out with the Navy Seal accusers of Ed Gallagher. Brian and John speak with Jim Kavanagh, editor of thepolemicist.net, and Sputnik News analyst and producer Nicole Roussell.

It’s Friday! Today it’s time for the year’s worst and most misleading headlines. Brian and John speak with Steve Patt, an independent journalist whose critiques of the mainstream media have been a feature of his site Left I on the News and on twitter @leftiblog, and Sputnik producer Nicole Roussell.

