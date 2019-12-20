Register
16:42 GMT +320 December 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    Loud & Clear

    Is Your Head Spinning? Dems Don't Send Impeachment Articles to Senate

    Loud & Clear
    Get short URL
    by ,
    0 0 0
    Subscribe
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/radio_loud_and_clear/201912201077651455-is-your-head-spinning-dems-dont-send-impeachment-articles-to-senate/

    On today's episode of Loud & Clear, Brian Becker and John Kiriakou are joined by Ted Rall, an award-winning journalist and editorial cartoonist whose work is at www.rall.com.

    President Donald Trump was impeached by the House of Representatives last night to the surprise of literally no one. The vote was 230-197 to charge Trump with abuse of power and 229-198 to charge him with obstruction of Congress. Only two Democrats voted no on both measures and one vote yes on one and no on the other. Rep. Tulsi Gabbard voted present on both and later issued a statement saying that Trump should have been censured, but that an impeachment should have focused on his and every other president’s unauthorized use of force overseas. The action will soon move to the Senate, where Trump will go on trial.

    Democrats will host another presidential debate tonight, this time in Los Angeles. And it’ll be a lot smaller than previous debates, with only seven candidates participating. Tulsi Gabbard, the only candidate with a focus on ending U.S. wars abroad, will not be on stage however. That leaves Joe Biden, Elizabeth Warren, Bernie Sanders, Pete Buttigieg, Amy Klobuchar, Andrew Yang, and Tom Steyer. Joe Lauria, the editor-in-chief of Consortium News, founded by the late Robert Parry, and the author of the book  "How I Lost, By Hillary Clinton,” joins the show.

    Wikileaks cofounder Julian Assange appeared at a preliminary extradition hearing via video as his UK attorneys argued that the US-UK extradition treaty specifically bars the extradition of defendants accused of political crimes. Today’s hearing was to set guidelines for the formal hearing in February and to identify other relevant legal issues. Meanwhile, Chelsea Manning spent her 32nd birthday on Tuesday still locked up in a jail in Alexandria, VA for refusing to testify before the Assange grand jury. And the notorious federal court for the Eastern District of Virginia ruled yesterday that CIA could seize all profits from Ed Snowden’s new book, saying that it had not been cleared by the Agency’s Publications Review Board. Brian and John speak with Dr. Margaret Flowers, co-coordinator of Popular Resistance at www.popularresistance.org.

    The House approved the US-Mexico-Canada trade agreement today. This massive deal replaces NAFTA, an agreement that went into force in 1994 and has been a lighting rod for criticism by progressive and labor groups. Sputnik News analyst Walter Smolarek joins Brian and John.

    UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson and his Conservative Party will finally pass a Brexit bill tomorrow that will ensure that the UK will withdraw from the European Union on January 31. What most British voters are not talking about, however, is the fact that what will follow will be at least a year of torturous negotiations over the terms of the departure. Remember the Irish border? Duties and tariffs? Travel to and from the continent? None of those issues have been resolved. Neil Clark, a journalist and broadcaster whose work has appeared in The Guardian, The Week, and Morning Star, joins the show.

    Thursday’s weekly series “Criminal Injustice” is about the most egregious conduct of our courts and prosecutors and how justice is denied to so many people in this country. Paul Wright, the founder and executive director of the Human Rights Defense Center and editor of Prison Legal News (PLN), and Kevin Gosztola, a writer for Shadowproof.com and co-host of the podcast Unauthorized Disclosure, join the show.

    A regular Thursday segment deals with the ongoing militarization of space. As the US continues to withdraw from international arms treaties, will the weaponization and militarization of space bring the world closer to catastrophe? Brian and John speak with Prof. Karl Grossman, a full professor of journalism at the State University of New York, College at Old Westbury and the host of a nationally aired television program focused on environmental, energy, and space issues, and with Bruce Gagnon, coordinator of the Global Network Against Weapons & Nuclear Power in Space and a contributor to Foreign Policy In Focus.

    We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com

    Tags:
    Donald Trump, impeachment, US Senate, Republicans, Democrats
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    This picture taken on 23 December 2014 shows women in Santa Claus-themed bikinis skiing at a ski resort in Xuchang, central China's Henan province. Ten women wore Santa Claus-themed bikinis to welcome the coming Christmas in temperatures below zero Celsius.
    Santa, Baby! Ladies Show Off Their Kris Kringle Outfits
    Donny’s Inferno
    St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF)
    What You Need to Know About St. Petersburg International Economic Forum
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse