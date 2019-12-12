An Impeachment Trial With No Witnesses?

On today's episode of Loud & Clear, Brian Becker and John Kiriakou are joined by Dan Kovalik, a human rights and labor lawyer who is the author of the book “No More War: How the West Violates International Law by Using 'Humanitarian' Intervention to Advance Economic and Strategic Interests.”

The House Judiciary Committee today will begin debate over two articles of impeachment against President Trump. The President is accused of abuse of power and contempt of Congress. The measures will likely be approved by early next week and will go to the full House for a vote. Trump is the fourth president in American history to face the threat of impeachment.

Justice Department Inspector General Michael Horowitz testified before the House Judiciary Committee today, saying that FBI agents “followed the rules” when they initiated a counterintelligence investigation of the 2016 Trump campaign, but that “some policies need to be changed.” The conclusion has caused consternation among Republicans, including the Attorney General himself. And US Attorney John Durham will likely issue his own report soon, with a different conclusion. Daniel Lazare, a journalist and author of three books--“The Frozen Republic,” “The Velvet Coup,” and “America's Undeclared War,” joins the show.

Democratic presidential candidates will debate again a week from tomorrow, this time in Los Angeles. Tulsi Gabbard, who qualifies for the debate, is boycotting it, though, saying that she would rather spend the time meeting with voters in New Hampshire. The corporatist Democrats will all be on stage, though. They include Joe Biden, Pete Buttigieg, Amy Klobuchar, and Tom Steyer. Bernie Sanders and Elizabeth Warren also will participate. Brian and John speak with Dave Lindorff, an investigative reporter, a columnist for CounterPunch, and a contributor to Businessweek, The Nation, Extra! and Salon.com. And you can find his writings at ThisCantBeHappening.net.

Alberto Fernández has been sworn in as the new president of Argentina. Hundreds of thousands packed the streets to celebrate the return of progressive rule in the country, and the new administration has already had a big impact on regional policies. Sputnik News analyst Walter Smolarek joins the show.

The UK is scheduled to have a general election tomorrow, and if tightening polls are to be believed, Prime Minister Boris Johnson will win with a parliamentary majority of about 28. That’s up 21 seats compared to the last election. The Labour Party is projected to lose 31 seats. Pollsters caution, though, that a hung parliament, where no party has a majority, is still possible. Lee Stranahan, the host of Fault Lines, which is on from 7:00-10:00 am on Radio Sputnik, joins Brian and John.

Wednesday’s weekly series, In the News, is where the hosts look at the most important ongoing developments of the week and put them into perspective. Sputnik news analysts Nicole Roussell and Walter Smolarek join the show.

Wednesday’s regular segment, Beyond Nuclear, is about nuclear issues, including weapons, energy, waste, and the future of nuclear technology in the United States. Kevin Kamps, the Radioactive Waste Watchdog at the organization Beyond Nuclear, and Sputnik news analyst and producer Nicole Roussell, join the show.

We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com