“Thanksgiving” & The Crimes of Settler Colonialism

On today's episode of Loud & Clear, Brian Becker and John Kiriakou are joined by Dr. Gerald Horne, a professor of history at the University of Houston and the author of many books, including “The Apocalypse of Settler Colonialism: The Roots of Slavery, White Supremacy, and Capitalism in 17th Century North America and the Caribbean.”

We all know the Thanksgiving story, right? Friendly Native Americans helped pious European settlers through their harvest, shared with them the bounties of the land, and the first Thanksgiving was created. But just about none of that is true. It’s based, according to the Smithsonian Institution, on colonial settler accounts, as well as the writings of later fur trappers, missionaries, and the odd curious traveler. The account of the first Thanksgiving doesn’t take into consideration how those same settlers spread disease, stole land, and virtually wiped out the indigenous Wompanoag tribe.

Wednesday’s regular segment, Beyond Nuclear, is about nuclear issues, including weapons, energy, waste, and the future of nuclear technology in the United States. Special guest Ian Zabarte, Principal Man of the Western Bands of the Shoshone Indians, a leading voice nationally against the Yucca Mountain dump, and the secretary of the Native Community Action Council; Kevin Kamps, the Radioactive Waste Watchdog at the organization Beyond Nuclear; and Sputnik news analyst and producer Nicole Roussell join the show.

Wednesday’s weekly series, In the News, is where the hosts look at the most important ongoing developments of the week and put them into perspective. Sputnik news analysts Nicole Roussell and Walter Smolarek join the show.

We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com