FBI’s Crimes in 2016 Russia Collusion Investigation

On today's episode of Loud & Clear, Brian Becker and John Kiriakou are joined by Joe Lauria, the editor-in-chief of Consortium News, founded by the late Robert Parry, and the author of the book "How I Lost, By Hillary Clinton."

A former FBI attorney is under criminal investigation after allegedly altering a document related to the probe of the 2016 surveillance of Trump campaign official Carter Page. If true, the allegation amounts to a felony and it is already fanning the flames of Republican complaints that the FBI was actively working against the Trump campaign.

Just days after murdering eight unarmed protestors at a gas facility outside La Paz, the Bolivian police and military attacked a funeral for the victims, using tear gas and rubber bullets. Meanwhile, there are reports that self-proclaimed president Jeanine Anez has issued an arrest warrant for President Evo Morales as top officials label Morales an “international criminal”. Longtime peace activist and member of Code Pink, Tighe Barry, who just got back from Bolivia, joins the show.

The Israeli media are weighing in on the indictment yesterday of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on three felony counts of bribery, fraud, and breach of trust. Most of the reporting so far has been factual, with outlets going to lengths to explain exactly what the charges are. The debate now is whether he can remain Prime Minister while under indictment, whether he can maintain his parliamentary immunity, and if he can’t, how he can fight the charges in criminal court. Brian and John speak with Jim Kavanagh, the editor of thepolemicist.net.

Seven more protestors were killed and more than 50 wounded in demonstrations in Baghdad yesterday. Hospital officials say that police are aiming tear gas canisters at protestors’ heads and they’re using live ammunition to shoot them. The death toll from demonstrations around Iraq is now over 330 with no end in sight. Earlier indications that the government was willing to make changes to meet protestors’ demands have fallen by the wayside. Massoud Shadjareh, the founder of the Islamic Human Rights Commission, joins the show.

It’s Friday! So it’s time for the week’s worst and most misleading headlines. Brian and John speak with Steve Patt, an independent journalist whose critiques of the mainstream media have been a feature of his site Left I on the News and on twitter @leftiblog, and Sputnik producer Nicole Roussell.

Friday is Loud & Clear’s weekly hour-long segment The Week in Review, about the week in politics, policy, and international affairs. Today they focus on the impeachment hearings, revelations about the conduct and criminal activity of the FBI during the 2016 presidential campaign, the coup in Bolivia, and US interference in Hong Kong and the Democratic Party debates. Brian and John speak with Sputnik News analysts and producers Walter Smolarek and Nicole Roussell.

