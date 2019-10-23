Syrian Government to Regain Control of Border After Putin, Erdogan Meet

On today's episode of Loud & Clear, Brian Becker and John Kiriakou are joined by Mark Sleboda, an international affairs and security analyst.

Russian President Vladimir Putin and Turkish President Recep Erdogan met in the Russian city of Sochi today to discuss Turkey’s ceasefire in Syria, which expired today. Erdogan said that Turkey would immediately resume military operations against Syrian Kurds.

US diplomat William Taylor is testifying in the House’s impeachment probe today, as a new media frenzy emerges over the fact that President Trump met with Hungarian President Viktor Orban in May, and that Orban is thought to hold “anti-Ukraine” views. Daniel Lazare, a journalist and author of three books--“The Frozen Republic,” “The Velvet Coup,” and “America's Undeclared War,” joins the show.

Picket lines and mass rallies continue to take place as Chicago teachers enter the fourth day of their strike. Stacy Davis Gates, the Vice President of the Chicago Teachers Union said that negotiations with the city are not going well, that no progress was made in talks yesterday, and that the two sides are “stuck.” Brian and John speak with Aislinn Pulley, an organizer with the Black Lives Matter movement who has been organizing community support for the strike.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu told President Reuven Rivlin that he was unable to form a government in the aftermath of Israeli elections. Rivlin, then, asked Blue & White Party leader Benny Gantz to begin work to form a coalition. The jury is out on whether Gantz can do so, and it is still possible that Netanyahu could lead a minority government or new elections could be called. Miko Peled, the author of “The General’s Son - A Journey of an Israeli in Palestine,” and of "Injustice: The Story of the Holy Land Foundation Five,” joins the show.

As mass opposition to Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro mounts, major new breakthroughs on the legal front appear possible for ex-President Lula da Silva. Lula’s imprisonment and subsequent banning from the 2018 election was essential to the extreme right wing Bolsonaro’s victory, and it has become even more obvious in recent months that Lula is in fact a political prisoner innocent of the crimes he is charged with. Natalia de Campos, performance artist and activist, co-founder of the Defend Democracy in Brazil Committee in New York City, joins Brian and John.

Tuesday’s weekly series is False Profits—A Weekly Look at Wall Street and Corporate Capitalism with Daniel Sankey. Brian and John speak with financial policy analyst Daniel Sankey.

Today’s regular segment that airs every Tuesday is called Women & Society with Dr. Hannah Dickinson. This weekly segment is about the major issues, challenges, and struggles facing women in all aspects of society. Hannah Dickinson, an associate professor at Hobart and William Smith Colleges and an organizer with the Geneva Women’s Assembly; Nathalie Hrizi, an educator, a political activist, and the editor of Breaking the Chains, a women’s magazine; and Loud & Clear producer Nicole Roussell join the show.

