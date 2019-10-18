Trump White House Faces Multiplying Crises

On today's episode of Loud & Clear, Brian Becker and John Kiriakou are joined by Joe Lauria, the editor-in-chief of Consortium News, founded by the late Robert Parry, and the author of the book “How I Lost, By Hillary Clinton.”

US Ambassador to the European Union is testifying in Congress behind closed doors today. A copy of his opening statement indicates he may be turning on President Trump. And yesterday, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell and Senate Judiciary Committee Chairman Lindsey Graham showed Senate Republicans a PowerPoint on the mechanics of a potential impeachment trial in the Senate.

Vice President Pence announced today that the United States and Turkey reached an agreement to implement a temporary ceasefire in Northern Syria. President Trump met last night with Congressional leaders from both parties, after the House voted overwhelmingly, by 354-60, to condemn the withdrawal of US troops from Syria. A bizarre letter from Trump to Erdogan was also made public, adding to the confusion over the situation. Dan Cohen, a journalist and a documentary filmmaker, most recently of the film Killing Gaza, joins the show.

The UK and the European Union made a breakthrough agreement today over the terms of Britain’s exit from the bloc. However, the likelihood of its passage by the British parliament appears slim, setting the stage for a dramatic last-minute political and legal battle before the October 31 deadline. Brian and John speak with Alexander Mercouris, the editor-in-chief of The Duran.

Over 25,000 Chicago teachers and school staff went on strike today and schools are closed. The Chicago Teachers' Union along with SEIU Local 73 are demanding better benefits, reduced class size, and that measures be taken to address injustices students and their families face outside the classroom, like a lack of affordable housing. The Chicago Teachers' Union pointed out in a tweet yesterday, “we have nearly 17,000 homeless students in CPS [Chicago Public Schools].” Frank Chapman, an organizer with the Chicago Alliance Against Racist and Political Repression, joins the show.

A regular Thursday segment deals with the ongoing militarization of space. As the US continues to withdraw from international arms treaties, will the weaponization and militarization of space bring the world closer to catastrophe? Brian and John speak with Prof. Karl Grossman, a full professor of journalism at the State University of New York, College at Old Westbury and the host of a nationally aired television program focused on environmental, energy, and space issues.

The Trump administration is engulfed in multiple crises on the domestic and international fronts. As nearly the entire political and military establishment unites in condemnation of the U.S. withdrawal from Syria, the impeachment inquiry moves forward and President Trump’s mental state shows signs of serious strain. Ben Norton, a journalist with the Grayzone Project and co-host of the Moderate Rebels podcast, and Lee Camp, a writer, actor, activist, journalist, and host of the television show “Redacted Tonight” on RT America, joins the show.

Thursday’s weekly series “Criminal Injustice” is about the most egregious conduct of our courts and prosecutors and how justice is denied to so many people in this country. Paul Wright, the founder and executive director of the Human Rights Defense Center and editor of Prison Legal News (PLN), and Kevin Gosztola, a writer for Shadowproof.com and co-host of the podcast Unauthorized Disclosure, join the show.

