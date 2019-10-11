Trump Happy to Make Impeachment the Centerpiece of 2020 Campaign

Friday is Loud & Clear’s weekly hour-long segment The Week in Review, about the week in politics, policy, and international affairs. Today they focus on the impeachment probe, the Turkish invasion of northern Syria and resulting controversy over the U.S. military occupation in that country, and the strike by workers at General Motors.

President Trump gave a fiery, angry, vulgarity-filled 102-minute-long speech in Minneapolis last night in which he called the impeachment inquiry “a brazen attempt to overthrow our government,” while two close associates of Rudy Giuliani were arrested at an airport while trying to leave. They are facing campaign finance violation charges. Meanwhile, one of the last Democratic holdouts in the House of Representatives said that she will now support impeachment. Daniel Lazare, a journalist and author of three books--“The Frozen Republic,” “The Velvet Coup,” and “America's Undeclared War,” joins the show.

President Trump and Chinese Vice Premier Liu today had a high stakes meeting at the White House in a bid to avoid new tariffs on $250 billion worth of Chinese goods set to go into effect on Tuesday. What’s the big picture behind the U.S.-China trade war? Brian and John speak with Richard Wolff, he is a professor of Economics Emeritus, University of Massachusetts, Amherst and founder of the organization Democracy at Work. Prof. Wolff’s latest book is Capitalism's Crisis Deepens: Essays on the Global Economic Meltdown.

A mounting sense of chaos is permeating the Turkish and Syrian border on day three of the Turkish military invasion of the region. Tens of thousands of Kurdish civilians are fleeing the area, abandoning a major hospital along the border. And experts fear an imminent return to the region of fighters from the Islamic State. Ben Norton, a journalist with the Grayzone Project and co-host of the Moderate Rebels podcast, joins the show.

Ecuadorean President Lenin Moreno last week ended fuel subsidies. That act drew so many protestors, led by indigenous people, trade unions and progressive political parties that he had to move the government out of the capital of Quito to the coastal city of Guayaquil. Meanwhile, 10 police officers were taken hostage and were forced to carry the coffin of an indigenous activist who had been killed the day before. They were later released. Patricio Zamorano, academic and international analyst and Co-Director of the Council on Hemispheric Affairs, COHA, joins Brian and John.

It’s Friday! So it’s time for the week’s worst and most misleading headlines. Brian and John speak with Steve Patt, an independent journalist whose critiques of the mainstream media have been a feature of his site Left I on the News and on twitter @leftiblog, and Sputnik producer Nicole Roussell.

