Impeachment...It's On!

On today's episode of Loud & Clear, Brian Becker and John Kiriakou are joined by Ted Rall, an award-winning editorial cartoonist and columnist whose work is at rall.com and Sputnik News analysts and producers Walter Smolarek and Nicole Roussell.

This is special coverage of the announcement of impeachment proceedings against Donald Trump. Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi, who until this point has been an opponent of impeachment, speaks at the start of the show, and then the hosts analyze her statement and its far-reaching implications.

Donald Trump addressed the United Nations General Assembly today and gave a strongly “America First” speech, condemning Venezuela, Cuba, China, Iran, and the Taliban, and criticizing China, but saying he looked forward to a trade deal. The President also criticized the European Union and immigration, and reiterated his support for Brexit. Meanwhile, the UK, Germany, and France blamed Iran for the recent attack on Saudi Arabia and British Prime Minister Boris Johnson urged the Iranians to agree to a “Trump deal” to end the current tensions. Dr. Gerald Horne joins Brian and John and is a professor of history at the University of Houston and the author of many books.

The UK’s Supreme Court, in a unanimous decision, ruled that Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s suspension of parliament was illegal, and it called for lawmakers to reconvene. The ruling opens the window for parliament to approve a Brexit deal before the UK’s scheduled exit from the European Union on October 31. Johnson said that he would respect the decision as the opposition Labour Party called for him to resign immediately. Brian and John speak with Neil Clark, a journalist and broadcaster whose work has appeared in The Guardian, The Week, and Morning Star.

Days of direct action beginning with the global climate strike on Friday have brought students into the streets to protest climate change, and Greta Thunberg, a 16-year-old Swedish girl has become the face of that movement. She addressed the United Nations General Assembly yesterday and was mocked by President Trump on Twitter, but UN Secretary General Antonio Gutteres said that 77 countries have announced moves to achieve carbon neutrality by 2050. Jodi Dean, a professor of Political Science at Hobart and William Smith Colleges and whose latest book is “Comrade,” joins the show.

President Trump addressed the United Nations General Assembly today, using the occasion to condemn Iran, Venezuela, Cuba, Nicaragua, socialism, and several US trading partners. Meanwhile, the UK, France, and Germany publicly blamed Iran for the recent attack on a Saudi oil installation, and President Trump found himself mired even more deeply in a controversy involving what may have been a threat against the President of Ukraine over an investigation - or lack thereof - of former Vice President Joe Biden and his son Hunter. Alexander Mercouris, the editor-in-chief of The Duran, joins Brian and John.

Tuesday’s weekly series is False Profits—A Weekly Look at Wall Street and Corporate Capitalism with Daniel Sankey. Brian and John speak with financial policy analyst Daniel Sankey.

We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com