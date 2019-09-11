Register
    18 Years after 9/11 Attacks First Responders Still Fighting for Justice

    Loud & Clear
    by John Kiriakou, Brian Becker
    On today's episode of Loud & Clear, Brian Becker and John Kiriakou are joined by Jaime Hazan, a 9/11 First Responder who was an EMT at Ground Zero, Nancy Carbone, Founder and Executive Director of Friends of Firefighters, and Lila Nordstrom, Executive Director of StuyHealth, a health advocacy group for students impacted by 9/11.

    Today marks 18 years since the September 11th attacks. 9/11 first responders, their families, and residents and students who were in the vicinity of the World Trade Center are still dealing with serious health consequences. What more needs to be done to ensure that they receive the support that they need?

    War hawk John Bolton was ousted as National Security Advisor yesterday amid fierce factional disputes within the White House over key foreign policy and military issues. But is Bolton now about to be embraced by the corporate media on the basis of his clash with Trump? Joe Lauria, editor-in-chief of Consortium News, founded by the late Robert Parry and the author of the book "How I Lost, By Hillary Clinton," joins the show.

    The story of a high-level Russian official working as a CIA spy, who was secretly exfiltrated in 2017 and resettled in Virginia, is taking some interesting new turns. Major news outlets are reporting that the source and his information were unvetted and uncorroborated, and that he made up information that later became the basis of the Russia investigation. Brian and John speak with Daniel Lazare, a journalist and author of three books--“The Frozen Republic,” “The Velvet Coup,” and “America's Undeclared War.”

    Attorneys General for 48 states, the District of Columbia, and Puerto Rico have launched investigations into whether Google is violating antitrust laws, has become too big, and has illegally ruined smaller rivals. The overall probe is being led by the Texas Attorney General and will focus on whether Google broke the law in achieving dominance in online marketing. Patricia Gorky, a software engineer and technology and security analyst, joins the show.

    On today’s anniversary of the september 11th attacks in 2001, we are running our fascinating and important interview from this date last year, where authors Ray Nowosielski and John Duffy discuss the September 11 attacks and their aftermath, including alleged Saudi involvement in the attacks and the that fact that within the CIA and the rest of the intelligence community, literally nobody was held accountable for what was arguably the worst intelligence failure in American history. Ray Nowosielski and John Duffy, the authors of the book “The Watchdogs Didn't Bark: The CIA, NSA, and the Crimes of the War on Terror,” which you can get on Amazon or through Skyhorse Publishing, join Brian and John.

    Wednesday’s regular segment, Beyond Nuclear, is about nuclear issues, including weapons, energy, waste, and the future of nuclear technology in the United States. Kevin Kamps, the Radioactive Waste Watchdog at the organization Beyond Nuclear, and Sputnik news analyst and producer Nicole Roussell, join the show.

    We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com

    First Responders, Health, World Trade Center, September 11, 9/11
