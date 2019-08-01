Tulsi Gabbard’s Takedown of Kamala Harris at Democratic Debate

Brian Becker and John Kiriakou are joined by Bob Schlehuber, a Sputnik News analyst and the producer of the Sputnik News show By Any Means Necessary, which airs on 105.5 FM and 1390 AM in the Washington DC area from 2:00-4:00 pm every day, and Ted Rall, an award-winning editorial cartoonist and columnist whose work is at www.rall.com.

Democrats last night held their second debate in the latest series, with most candidates arriving prepared and ready for a fight.

Thursday’s weekly series “Criminal Injustice” is about the most egregious conduct of our courts and prosecutors and how justice is denied to so many people in this country. Paul Wright, the founder and executive director of the Human Rights Defense Center and editor of Prison Legal News (PLN), and Kevin Gosztola, a writer for Shadowproof.com and co-host of the podcast Unauthorized Disclosure, join the show.

The United States has imposed sanctions on Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif in the latest sign that it is completely uninterested in diplomatic engagement with Iran. Will the Trump administration further escalate its regime change push against Iran? Brian and John speak with Sean Reynolds, the co-coordinator of Voices for Creative Non-Violence.

A regular Thursday segment deals with the ongoing militarization of space. As the US continues to withdraw from international arms treaties, will the weaponization and militarization of space bring the world closer to catastrophe? Brian and John speak with Prof. Karl Grossman, a full professor of journalism at the State University of New York, College at Old Westbury and the host of a nationally aired television program focused on environmental, energy, and space issues, and with Bruce Gagnon, coordinator of the Global Network Against Weapons & Nuclear Power in Space and a contributor to Foreign Policy In Focus.

A new report issued on July 29th by the House Oversight committee based on 60,000 newly released internal corporate documents communications show that IP3, a private company led by retired generals and admirals, lobbied the White House to transfer US nuclear technology to Saudi Arabia. The US hypocrisy is on full display as it’s military-industrial complex - and profit-driven generals and admirals - worked towards nuclear proliferation when it comes to Saudi Arabia. Kevin Kamps, the Radioactive Waste Watchdog at the organization Beyond Nuclear, joins Brian and John.

