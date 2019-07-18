Trump is Setting the 2020 Political Agenda: Will He Win Again?

On today's episode of Loud & Clear, Brian Becker and John Kiriakou are joined by Eugene Puryear, host of the Radio Sputnik Show By Any Means Necessary, which airs every day from 2:00-4:00 pm.

The House of Representatives last night voted almost completely along party lines to condemn President Trump’s recent comments about four progressive women of color recently elected to the House of Representatives. The final vote was 240-187, with only four Republicans and one independent who caucuses with the Republicans voting in favor. Trump tweeted over the weekend that Reps. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, Ilhan Omar, Ayanna Pressley, and Rashida Tlaib should “go back to the countries they came from.” Three of the four were born in the United States, and one was naturalized as a citizen even before the First Lady was.

New reports have emerged showing that $40 million in humanitarian funds from the US Agency for International Development apparently have been diverted to pay for Venezuelan coup leader’s Juan Guaido’s effort to install himself as president. Meanwhile, the European Union is preparing targeted sanctions against Venezuelan security officials responsible for alleged human rights violations. Arnold August, an author who has written 3 books on US-Latin America issues and a journalist whose articles appear on web sites across the world, joins the show.

Former German Defense Minister Ursula Von der Leyen was elected head of the European Commission yesterday and will replace Jean-Claude Junker on November 1. Von der Leyen is a member of the conservative bloc in the European Parliament and was elected with the support of the liberal bloc of which French President Emmanuel Macron’s party is a member. Von der Leyen is facing an ongoing scandal in Germany over concealing huge payments to outside contractors hired by the Defense Ministry. Brian and John speak with Sputnik news analyst Walter Smolarek.

Big tech firms were under fire at a high profile Congressional hearing conducted by the House Judiciary Committee yesterday, raising the spectre of serious antitrust action against Amazon and other tech giants. Meanwhile, negotiations between the major US automakers and the United Auto Workers Union are breaking down because the companies want concessions in case there is a recession. So are we headed into a recession? Richard Wolff, a professor of Economics Emeritus, University of Massachusetts, Amherst and founder of the organization Democracy at Work. Prof. Wolff’s latest book is Capitalism's Crisis Deepens: Essays on the Global Economic Meltdown joins the show.

Wednesday’s weekly series, In the News, is where the hosts look at the most important ongoing developments of the week and put them into perspective. Sputnik news analysts Nicole Roussell and Walter Smolarek join the show.

Wednesday’s regular segment, Beyond Nuclear, is about nuclear issues, including weapons, energy, waste, and the future of nuclear technology in the United States. Kevin Kamps, the Radioactive Waste Watchdog at the organization Beyond Nuclear, and Sputnik news analyst and producer Nicole Roussell, join the show.

