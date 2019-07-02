Trump & Kim Walk Into North Korea Together, Raising Hopes For a Deal

On today's episode of Loud & Clear, John Kiriakou and Nicole Roussell (sitting in for Brian Becker) are joined by Walter Smolarek, a Sputnik News analyst and one of the producers of this show, who is in Seoul, South Korea, covering the meeting between President Trump and North Korean leader Kim.

President Trump over the weekend became the first sitting president in history to take a step into North Korea after inviting himself to meet with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un in the village of Panmunjom in the Demilitarized Zone. There, he announced that nuclear talks between the two countries would restart within weeks. The 50-minute meeting was Trump’s third with Kim.

Stocks surged today on news that President Trump and Chinese leader Xi Jinping had agreed on a truce on the trade war between the two countries. Trump agreed to ease restrictions on Chinese tech giant Huawei’s US technology purchases and to hold off on extending tariffs on virtually all Chinese goods, while Xi agreed to resume trade talks and to buy an unspecified amount of US farm products. Meanwhile, pro- and anti-government protestors both had marches in Hong Kong today. Jude Woodward, the author of the book “The US vs. China: Asia's new Cold War?”, joins the show.

Monday’s segment “Education for Liberation with Bill Ayers” is where Bill helps us look at the state of education across the country. What’s happening in our schools, colleges, and universities, and what impact does it have on the world around us? Filling in for Bill Ayers today is Dr. Kevin Kumashiro, an internationally-recognized expert on educational policy, school reform, and educational equity and social justice, and the former dean of the School of Education at the University of San Francisco.

In this segment, which we call The Week Ahead, the hosts take a look at the most newsworthy stories of the coming week and what it means for the country and the world, including the G20, the state of the 2020 race, yet another political cartoonist firing, and gerrymandering. Ted Rall, an award-winning journalist and editorial cartoonist whose work is at rall.com, joins the show.

Monday’s regular segment Technology Rules with Chris Garaffa is a weekly guide on how monopoly corporations and the national surveillance state are threatening cherished freedoms, civil rights, and civil liberties. Filling in for Chris today is Patricia Gorky, a software engineer and technology and security analyst.

